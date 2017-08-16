6692 results for

Biodegradable Sunscreen: 9 Safe, Eco-Friendly SPFs For All Skin Tones

In the summer we all pay just a little extra attention to SPF.

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
July 6
Food Trends

Crush Cravings With This Incredibly Delicious Chocolate Shake

Regardless of where you live, cooking over a hot stove probably doesn’t seem the ideal way to start a humid summer day. A shake is the perfect way to...

#recipes #smoothies #breakfast #food
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
August 2 2015
Integrative Health

The Best Foods & Sleep Routine For Every Type Of Child, According To Ayurveda

You can't change your children's essential nature—but as a parent, you can learn how to understand them better and help them grow to their full...

#sleep #parenting advice #healthy foods #food #parenting
Fred Travis, PhD
August 2 2016
Beauty
Functional Food
Healthy Weight

What You Need To Know About Radiation When You Fly

Maybe your business requires you to travel cross-country to consult. Perhaps you have an aging relative who lives far away and you fly frequently to...

#supplements #antioxidant #travel #food
Joel Kahn, M.D.
March 25 2014
Integrative Health

The 5 Best Supplements For Thyroid Health

Thyroid problems? Get to know these 5 nutrients.

#supplements #thyroid
Izabella Wentz, PharmD
August 1 2017
Beauty

How To Make A Fluffy Shaving Cream With Just Two Common Ingredients

Yes, you can create a shaving cream that's just as fluffy as the traditional foam.

#skin care #inflammation #diy beauty
Jamie Schneider
June 21
Home

If You're Going To Redesign One Part Of Your Home, Make It This One

It's the last thing you see before you go to bed and the first thing you see when you wake up.

#sleep #feng shui #plants #affirmations
Emma Loewe
May 16 2019
Outdoors
Beauty

The Best Foods & Supplements For A Healthy Gut: A Doctor Explains

Dr. Amy Shah, MD, an expert in gut health, shares the types of foods and supplements that could help you heal your gut.

#supplements #digestion #health #microbiome #probiotics
Amy Shah, M.D.
March 5 2016
Beauty
Functional Food

These Foods Stimulate Your Immune System

An excerpt from "Eat To Beat Disease," by Dr. William W. Li, including the best foods for boosting immune health.

#Herbs #immunity
William W. Li, M.D.
March 20 2019