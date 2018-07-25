9332 results for

Healthy Weight
Functional Food

4 Things To Do When You're Craving Sugar (And Don't Want To Indulge)

These naturally sweet recipes will be your new go-to's!

#Blood Sugar #sugar #sugar-free
Caroline Muggia
April 28 2019
Change-Makers

What We Can All Learn From Africa's First Women-Only Co-Working Space

Tribe XX opens its doors to women in Lagos, Nigeria, who want to get sh*t done.

#empowerment #social good #yoga #feminism
Emma Loewe
November 15 2018

7 Things You Need To Know Today (February 17)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including rosemary's new cancer-fighting potential, energy-producing waste, and a powerful public...

#news #news roundup #health
Elizabeth Inglese
February 17 2017
Climate Change

8 Environmental Tech Innovations We're Excited About This Year

Including a plant-based leather you're going to want ASAP.

#environmentalism #technology
Emma Loewe
January 8 2018
Integrative Health
Functional Food
Integrative Health

6 Things You Can Do Every Day to Prevent Cancer: A Doctor Explains

Changes that ultimately lead to cancer take many years to develop, here's what you can do to prevent it now.

#stress #cancer
Elizabeth Boham, M.D., M.S., R.D.
August 24 2017
Spirituality

How To Amp Up Your Self-Care Sunday Routine For Tonight's New Moon In Virgo

​On September 9, 2018, at 2:01 p.m. EDT, the Virgo new moon reawakens our service-oriented and (dare we say it) neurotic sides but also re-connects us...

#astrology
The AstroTwins
September 9 2018
Home
Climate Change

The Environmental Impact Of Eating Vegan For Just One Day

In case you needed another reason to commit to meatless Mondays.

#environmentalism #vegetarian #vegan
Joel Kahn, M.D.
May 19 2017
Integrative Health

A Neurologist Explains Why Natural Medicine Isn't Always Enough

A true integrative approach means accepting both conventional and alternative medicine.

#Herbs #empowerment #sleep #supplements
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
November 19 2017
Nature

6 Things You Need To Know Today (January 9, 2018)

In the future, you're going to use plants for all sorts of crazy things.

#plants #yoga
Liz Moody
January 9 2018
Integrative Health

5 Things You Should Know Today (July 19, 2018)

Your dinnertime could be affecting your cancer risk. Here's how.

#news #news roundup #cancer
Liz Moody
July 19 2018
Food Trends

10 Things I Tell Anyone Who's Ready To Go Vegan

There’s never been a better time to go vegan.

#wellness #vegan #healthy foods #food
Elizabeth Castoria
May 9 2014

6 Things You Need To Know Today (May 16)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including California's latest sewage solution, the department store trend we can't get enough of, and...

#news roundup
Emma Loewe
May 16 2017
Food Trends
Home
Healthy Weight

How I Lost Nearly 100 Pounds — After Struggling With Weight My Whole Life

"My dress size shrunk fast and I was seeing weight loss as a secondary benefit to discovering my optimal health."

#wellness #weight loss #health #weight loss success
Jasmin Singer
January 31 2016