9377 results for

Food Trends

10 Ways To Make Smoothies Your Go-To Fast Food

Smoothies are my favorite example of a perfectly balanced meal.

#healthy recipes #smoothies #healthy foods #food
Tana Amen, R.N.
May 29 2013

What I Wish Everyone Knew About The Ancient Roots Of Plant Healing

Is plant medicine the way of the future? I certainly think so.

#healing #plant-based #health
Lindsey Calla
May 28 2017

A Refreshing Smoothie Packed With Protein To Fuel Your Summer

You don’t need a protein powder to get your post-workout protein fix.

#smoothie #recipes #healthy recipes #smoothies #protein
Francesca Vazquez, PsyD
May 29 2016
Food Trends

Is Milk Keto? These 7 Low-Carb Milks Will Keep You In Ketosis

Here's how to get your milk fix while on the keto diet.

#ketogenic
Caroline Muggia
May 19 2019
Nature

Why I Filled My NYC Apartment With 500 Houseplants

"Surrounding myself with green is simply how I love to live."

#environmentalism #toxins at home
Summer Rayne Oakes
January 17 2017
Home
PAID CONTENT FOR Pure Encapsulations

The No. 1 Mistake Healthy People Are Still Making

You eat a plant-based diet, move your body regularly, and have a kick-ass self-care routine. But do you know what's in your supplements?

#supplements #probiotics
mindbodygreen
October 5 2017
Travel
Beauty

3 Diets That You Think Are Healthy (But Are Actually Ruining Your Skin)

What if your "healthy" diet is actually what's causing your acne?

#Paleo #acne #skin #vegetarian #vegan
Dr. Makoto Trotter
October 5 2015
Integrative Health

3 Tests To See If You Have Inflammation, No Doctor Necessary

Do you have chronic underlying inflammation?

#inflammation
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
September 24 2018
Integrative Health
Routines

Working Out Before Breakfast Can Balance Your Blood Sugar, Study Finds

It makes a difference whether you're an early riser or a night owl at the gym.

#news #Blood Sugar
Jamie Schneider
October 19 2019

Homemade Sports Drinks + Energy Gels (With Ingredients You Actually Recognize)

Training for a race or hitting the gym hard before the holidays? We've got you covered

#fitness #healthy recipes #food
Leah Vanderveldt
November 4 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Renew Life
Functional Food

7 Health Benefits Of Quinoa, The Nutrient-Dense, Gluten-Free Seed

There are more than 120 varieties of this Incan superfood!

#superfoods
Sarah Ellis
May 31 2012
Functional Food
Women's Health
Food Trends
PAID CONTENT FOR HUM Nutrition

The Expert Inside-Out Beauty Tips Every Woman Should Know

A look at this health expert's 7 all-natural tips for beauty—starting from the inside out.

#beauty diary #supplements #hair #beauty #happiness
Rachel Mansfield
February 27 2017