5 Simple Moves For A Stronger Core

Combo exercises to isolate your core and glutes.

#barre #fitness #training
Jason Williams, NASM-CPT
March 12 2016
Feeling Stuck? Shake It Up With These Practices For Earth Signs

There's a fine line between being comfortable and wanting to expand.

#yoga #hiking #astrology
Sarah Regan
March 8
PAID CONTENT FOR NOW

3 Ways To Refresh Your Morning Routine This Spring

We all know how much a grounding routine can set the tone for our day—read on for some inspo.

#partner #essential oils
Krista Soriano
April 1

The Active Recovery Tactic You Need To Start Incorporating ASAP

Because yoga doesn't always get the job done.

#Recovery
Minna Lee
September 11 2017
6 Yoga Poses To Open Your Sacral Chakra

You're about to get super in touch with your emotions.

#yoga poses #yoga #creativity #chakras
Julia Bartz, LMSW
August 16 2016
This Celeb Chef Created Vegan Cinnamon Roll Pancakes & It's Our New Favorite Weekend Breakfast

From the woman behind by CHLOE, the vegan restaurant New Yorkers are obsessed with.

#vegan #breakfast
Liz Moody
March 17 2018
Motivation

I'm A Mom + I Don't Want My Pre-Baby Body "Back"

The more I struggled to become my “old self,” the more frustrated I became.

#how to lose weight #mind body connection #body image
Lara Hudson
November 9 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR EPIC Provisions

How To Have Epic Outdoor Adventures (Even When You Work A Desk Job)

Here's how to have an epic adventure anytime, anywhere. Yes, really.

#partner #snacks
Megan McDuffie & Michael van Vliet
September 12 2018
Get A Total-Body Workout With These 10 Moves

Tighten up your "trouble" zones with these 10 moves.

#fitness #wellness
Nora Tobin
November 18 2014
Motivation

I'm A Pilates Instructor + I Don't Want A 6-Pack. Here's Why

Here's why I’d rather have a strong core instead of washboard abs.

#pilates #fitness #realtalk: fitness
Jennifer Dene
December 15 2015
Having An Active Job Isn't Necessarily The Healthiest, Study Finds

You'd think having an active job would be good for your health, right?

#news #functional nutrition #metabolism #energy
Sarah Regan
November 15 2019