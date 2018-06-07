7343 results for

Integrative Health

These Are The Foods I Eat (And Avoid) To Manage My MS

Plus, why I'm actually thankful for my MS diagnosis.

#inflammation #gratitude
Lindsay Bileau, C.N.
June 7 2018

What I Tell My Patients Who Want To Sleep Better Naturally

I knew I had to make sleep a priority for my health. Here are the six strategies that worked.

#sleep #health #sleeping
Mark Hyman, M.D.
May 23 2016
Sex

Let's Talk About Semen Retention, Tantra's Best-Kept Secret For Male Pleasure

Did you know people with penises can orgasm without ejaculation?

#orgasm #libido #tantra
Suzannah Weiss
February 24
Recipes

5 Food Combos To Get More Nutrition Out Of Every Meal

Up your nutrient absorption with these simple pairings.

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Leah Vanderveldt
May 20 2016
Healthy Weight
Spirituality

This Weekend's New Moon Is The Most Spiritual Of The Year

Here are 7 ways to use this lunar lift to welcome divine guidance.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
February 21
Recipes

Herbed Pea "Ricotta" With Tomatoes & Basil

Whip up this cashew vegan ricotta for the perfect summer app.

#salads #wellness #healthy foods #chefs #vegan recipes
Terry Hope Romero
August 11 2014

Why You're Tired All The Time + How To Feel Better

Are you chronically tired for no reason? Do you feel rundown and overwhelmed? It could be adrenal fatigue.

#stress #relaxation #sleeping
Julie Daniluk
April 11 2015

How To Be More Resilient When Life Disappoints You

All of us work with disappointment every day. Our expectations are constantly being disrupted, whether it's having a friend be late to a plan, missing...

#healing #happiness #mindfulness #energy
Jennifer Dopierala
February 25 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Heartfulness Institute

The Biggest Meditation Practice You've Never Heard Of—And 5 Steps To Try It Today

Heartfulness Meditation is the most practiced form of meditation you've probably never heard of. Here's how to try it today.

#meditation #mindfulness #wellness #meditation tricks
mindbodygreen
May 17 2016
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

Taking A Break From Booze? 7 Tips For Actually Sticking With It

If you slip up, so what? Who cares? Dust yourself off, learn from your mistakes, and come back stronger.

#alcohol #happiness #addiction #personal growth
Andy Ramage
May 16 2016

9 Tips To Increase Your Emotional Intelligence For Stronger Relationships

Have you ever felt so overwhelmed by your emotions that you said or did something you quickly came to regret? (Can anyone honestly deny this...

#relationships #study #mindfulness #self-awareness #communication
Patricia Thompson, Ph.D.
February 23 2015

5 Tips To Have A Great Poop Every Time

You can’t talk about optimal health without discussing poop. Regular elimination is a crucial part of this process, while diarrhea or constipation can...

#healing #fiber #wellness #water
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
April 8 2015
Home

Pro Organizers Can't Get Enough Of These Beautiful Home Storage Tools

Be prepared to want to declutter immediately.

#minimalism
Emma Loewe
May 26 2018
Beauty
Healthy Weight

11 Simple Changes That Help Your Body Burn More Fat

Wave goodbye to restrictive diets and calorie counting—for good.

#fats #metabolism
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 24 2018
Beauty

Exactly What A Celeb Nutritionist Does For Gorgeous Skin

You're going to want to steal her smoothie recipe, stat.

#beauty diary #beauty
Kelly LeVeque
May 11 2016
Beauty