7225 results for
How Working With These 3 Chakras Helped Me Deal With Stress & Racing Thoughts
Getting to the root.
The Wellness Practices That Helped Me Lose Over 100 Pounds—And Keep Them Off
The best advice for losing weight and keeping it off, including journaling every day, tracking what you eat, and healing from emotional traumas.
7 Things To Do With Leftover Tahini That Aren't Hummus
Choose Your Own Tahini Adventure
Happy Wife, Happy Life? Science Says The Cliche May Be True
Maintaining a solid marriage is difficult by any standard, but a new study out of Rutgers University suggests that the woman's happiness is a better...
11 Ways To Deal With Anger When Mindfulness Just Isn't Enough
No. 6: Swear it out.
The Anticipatory Hangover Cure + 6 Other Beauty Benefits Of Milk Thistle
Milk thistle, a natural herb that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, is commonly used to detoxify the body, especially the liver.
I Co-Washed My Hair For A Month — Here's What I Wish I Had Known About 'No Poo'
Essential reading before trying no-poo.
A Gluten-Free Blogger Spills Her Snacking Secrets
Nicole Cogan, the blogger behind NOBREAD, maintains a healthy lifestyle by making little decisions every day. Here are her wellness tricks that are...
Why Geodes Are The Next Wave Of High-Vibe Living
As natural elements go, geodes are a striking and potent way to incorporate nature into your home.
The Healing Spice Dr. Sanjay Gupta Swears By & His Secret To Happiness
Spoiler: He loves golden milk.
Should You Put A Jade Egg Into Your Vagina? Holistic Health Experts Weigh In
Love your yoni.
10 Things I Tell Anyone Who Wants To Fight Inflammation
Inflammation is an ancient defense mechanism out of sync with our modern lives
You're Doing It Wrong: Here's What Your Friends Wish You Would Say
Here's what you should ACTUALLY say when your friend tells you about their problems.
Want To Switch from Prescription Drugs To Natural Remedies? Here Are 5 Things To Keep In Mind
Your new guide to buying herbs and supplements.
5 Super Simple Exercises To Feel Strong & Balanced
Five exercises to keep you feeling strong and balanced all year round, especially during the colder months.
5 Quick Ways To "Spring Clean" Your Finances & Feel Super-Accomplished
A finance expert shares her favorite organization and budgeting hacks.
How Mindfulness Can Help Us Reset Our Belief System
Discover the person you want to be.
15 Best Restaurants For Plant-Based Eating We've Tried
Check them out if you're nearby or planning a visit to New York.
How Lo Bosworth Eats To Beat Anxiety & Her Go-To Nightly Ritual
We are taking notes!