7225 results for

Spirituality
Healthy Weight

The Wellness Practices That Helped Me Lose Over 100 Pounds—And Keep Them Off

The best advice for losing weight and keeping it off, including journaling every day, tracking what you eat, and healing from emotional traumas.

#empowerment #journaling
Mordechai Wiener
April 7 2019

Happy Wife, Happy Life? Science Says The Cliche May Be True

Maintaining a solid marriage is difficult by any standard, but a new study out of Rutgers University suggests that the woman's happiness is a better...

#love #news #relationships #study #happiness
mindbodygreen
September 17 2014
Personal Growth
Wellness Trends

The Anticipatory Hangover Cure + 6 Other Beauty Benefits Of Milk Thistle

Milk thistle, a natural herb that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, is commonly used to detoxify the body, especially the liver.

#Herbs #beauty #health
Lindsay Cohn
January 28 2017
Beauty
PAID CONTENT FOR Evolution Fresh

A Gluten-Free Blogger Spills Her Snacking Secrets

Nicole Cogan, the blogger behind NOBREAD, maintains a healthy lifestyle by making little decisions every day. Here are her wellness tricks that are...

#gluten #partner #happiness #fitness #wellness
Nicole Cogan
January 26 2017
Spirituality

Why Geodes Are The Next Wave Of High-Vibe Living

As natural elements go, geodes are a striking and potent way to incorporate nature into your home.

#crystals #nature #mind body connection
Emma Loewe
January 26 2017
Integrative Health
Wellness Trends
Integrative Health

10 Things I Tell Anyone Who Wants To Fight Inflammation

Inflammation is an ancient defense mechanism out of sync with our modern lives

#inflammation
Desiree Nielsen, R.D.
July 26 2014
Friendships

You're Doing It Wrong: Here's What Your Friends Wish You Would Say

Here's what you should ACTUALLY say when your friend tells you about their problems.

#news #friendship
Julia Guerra
April 2 2019
Routines

5 Super Simple Exercises To Feel Strong & Balanced

Five exercises to keep you feeling strong and balanced all year round, especially during the colder months.

#workout #fitness #training
Sydney Benner
November 19 2015
Personal Growth

5 Quick Ways To "Spring Clean" Your Finances & Feel Super-Accomplished

A finance expert shares her favorite organization and budgeting hacks.

#Spring Cleaning #Financial Wellness
Keri Danielski
March 30 2019
Meditation

How Mindfulness Can Help Us Reset Our Belief System

Discover the person you want to be.

#empowerment #brain
Sah D’Simone
January 22 2017
Functional Food

15 Best Restaurants For Plant-Based Eating We've Tried

Check them out if you're nearby or planning a visit to New York.

#new york city #restaurants #travel #food
Leah Vanderveldt
September 24 2015
Mental Health