Heartache, Healing & Hope

After losing her husband to depression, Penelope Draganic had to rebuild her life and the lives of her children. Searching in the aftermath of this...

#personal growth
mindbodygreen
October 22 2015
Travel

5 Essential Oils You Should Never Board A Plane, Train, Or Automobile Without

We’ve compiled some of our favorite oils to help you enjoy a comfortable, peaceful, and refreshing vacation.

#essential oils
Leigh Winters, M.A., M.S.
June 3 2017
Functional Food

7 Foods and Nutrients That Make You Feel Frisky

7 foods proven to make you feel frisky.

#hormones
Anna Cabeca, D.O.
September 7 2019
Spirituality

The 5 Koshas Helped Fuel My Spiritual Evolution — Here's How They Can Help You

All five of the koshas are activated whenever you do asana.

#yoga
Seane Corn
September 6 2019
Personal Growth

10 Reasons You Haven't Found Self-Acceptance

The things I stopped doing to find self-acceptance and real love.

#healing #happiness #mindfulness #personal growth #soul mates
Shannon Kaiser
June 12 2015
Functional Food

4 Things Every HSP (And Empath) Needs From Their Partner

HSPs and empaths are amazing partners, but we need a special kind of TLC. Here's how to give the empathetic people in your life exactly what they...

#relationships #personal growth #dating #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Brittany Jackson
May 31 2017

You Can't Be Everything To Everyone (So Stop Trying)

The other day I received two angry emails from people who’d submitted to my site, but hadn’t gotten published on it. I’d apparently also let someone...

#love #happiness #personal growth
Jennifer Pastiloff
January 21 2014
Recipes
Wellness Trends

A Yogi On Living Your Best Life Off The Mat

Here's what you need to know.

#yoga #yoga move
Yogi Cameron
May 30 2017

10 Things You Need To Know Today (May 30)

All the wellness news you need to know, including mini avocados, the exhausting side effects of climate change, and the truth about mindfulness.

#news #news roundup #wellness
Lindsay Kellner
May 30 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Flora Health

Know Your Good Fats: How To Balance Omega-3s, 6s & 9s

What's The Deal With Plant-Based Omega-3s?

#supplements #partner
Krista Soriano
September 3 2019
Friendships

How To Rewire Your Brain To Have A Secure Attachment Style

How we form relationships with other people is deeply affected by our first, core relationships.

#friendship #confidence #Journey
Debra Campbell, Ph.D.
May 28 2017
Nature

An Expert Debunks The Most Common Myths About Microplastics

Did you know we BREATHE more microplastics than we eat?

#environmentalism
Emma Loewe
August 31 2019
Change-Makers

This Is How Aussies Do Eco

They're doing zero-waste right.

#environmentalism
Emma Loewe
May 26 2017
Spirituality

Win This Week's Virgo New Moon With These 3 Crystals

Earthy stones to help you capitalize on all the extra-organized energy in the air.

#crystals #astrology
Ashley Leavy
August 28 2019
Routines

Reclining Goddess: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the reclining goddess.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
May 23 2010

10 Things I Wish All Women Knew About Giving Birth

When I was pregnant, I seemed to be a magnet for birth war stories — cords around the neck, emergency cesareans, and more. It took a lot of inner...

#fertility #pregnancy #motherhood #parenting
Aviva Romm, M.D.
September 3 2014
Travel
Nature

This Advice Will Keep Your Houseplants Alive Forever & Ever

Think you don't have a green thumb? Think again.

#plants
Emma Loewe
May 25 2017