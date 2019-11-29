232 results for

It's Time To Clean Your Oven & Microwave—Here's How To Do It Naturally

All it takes is lemon, baking soda, and Castile soap.

Emma Loewe
November 29 2019

How To Make Your Smoothies More Winter-Friendly

Still want that green smoothie when the temps are freezing? Here's how to do it right.

Leah Vanderveldt
December 29 2016

The Ultimate Apple Pie Smoothie

This smoothie recipe contains both ginger and cinnamon, anti-inflammatory spices with powerful health benefits. Both are an ideal remedy for digestive...

Lisa Gatti
February 10 2015
No-Bake Vegan Key Lime Pie

If there’s one dessert I’m known for, it’s this raw pie — I make it for every special occasion (and many not-so-special ones, too).

Shari Leidich
June 24 2015
Is Pumpkin Seed Oil The New Coconut Oil? We Asked RDs To Weigh In

Turns out, it's not called the "Austrian secret" for nothing!

Liz Moody
October 2 2019
12 Days Of Vegan Cookies

Holiday cookies for your favorite vegan (and everyone else!)

Leah Vanderveldt
December 12 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Sweet Earth Foods

The Superfood That 97% Of Us Aren’t Getting (And Guys, It’s In Pizza!)

And it can even reduce the risk of developing some serious chronic health problems, like heart disease and diabetes.

mindbodygreen
May 3 2019
This Japanese Philosophy Will Change Your Past, Present & Future

Why we should also find "wabi sabi" and embrace imperfections.

Beth Kempton
January 2 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Schär Gluten Free

How My Entire Family Thrives After Going Gluten-Free

When one person in this family has to go gluten-free, the whole family does, too.

mindbodygreen
December 7 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR siggi's dairy

3 Superfood-Packed Breakfast Recipes With 5 Ingredients Or Less

These nutrient-packed breakfasts with simple ingredients will have you stepping out the door with a spring in your step!

Phoebe Lapine
February 24 2017