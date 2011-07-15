6184 results for

Integrative Health
Recipes

The Future Of Healthy Restaurants In America (Can We Do It?)

Celebrity chefs Amanda Freitag and John DeLucie speak with United States Healthful Food Council founder Lawrence Williams, about the future of healthy...

#health #food
mindbodygreen
June 17 2014
Home

8 Tips for Creating a Sacred Space to Replenish Your Spirit

When you create a place in your home that encourages quietness, it will call out to your soul “Come, sit and listen.”

#feng shui tips #spirituality #home
Jayme Barrett
September 1 2010
Spirituality

Getting Healthy: A Spiritual Pursuit

How to bring balance into your life through yoga.

#new york city #mind body connection #yoga
Tara Stiles
August 16 2010
Travel
Motivation

Keeping Yoga Simple: Tips for Assisting Students in Class

My experience with Assistant Training courses.

#yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga
Karen Fabian
August 17 2011
Wellness Trends

Q & A with Dr. Brian Clement of Hippocrates Health Institute

A conversation about sunlight, sugar, five-star foods, and more.

#wellness
Jason Wachob
January 21 2011
Healthy Weight
Recipes
Recipes

Lemon Coconut Breakfast Bars

The perfect grab-and-go energy snack at any time of the day.

#healthy recipes #vegan #food #vegan recipes
Julie Morris
July 15 2010
Recipes

10 Immune Boosting Autumn Recipes

Don’t fall ill, instead fall back into health with these easy and delicious recipes.

#smoothie #healing #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness
Rebecca Leffler
September 21 2012
Recipes
Motivation

Book Review: Tara Stiles' Slim Calm Sexy Yoga

Slim Calm Sexy Yoga is the debut book from Tara Stiles, founder of Strala Yoga and private instructor to Deepak Chopra. These three words -- slim,...

#product reviews #abs #books #new york city #mind body connection
Colleen Wachob
August 31 2010
Personal Growth
Personal Growth

These Daily Habits Will Set You Up For A Successful Life

Don't forget to build in some playtime.

#sleep #stress #plants
mbg editorial
December 3 2010
Food Trends
Spirituality

Q & A with the Astro Twins: Everything You Need (And Want) to Know About Astrology

When it comes to astrology, the best in the biz are the Astro twins -- identical twin sisters Tali and Ophira...

#relationships #happiness #mind body connection #personal growth #law of attraction
Jason Wachob
November 4 2011

I Am A Real Woman & So Is Every Other Woman

Kathryn Budig is the face of national advertising campaigns, has been on the cover of magazines, and leads yoga retreats around the world. You might...

#happiness #personal growth #body image
mindbodygreen
June 18 2015