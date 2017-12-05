4309 results for
The Best Exfoliant For Hyperpigmentation & Acne Scars, From Derms
Looking for gentle exfoliation to help fade acne scars and hyperpigmentation and decrease fine lines?
The Best Oil For Your Hair Type, A Celebrity Stylist Explains
Knowing how to pick the right one makes all the difference.
The One Thing All Yogis Need (But Never Think Of)
Trust us on this one.
This Type Of Hair Removal Is Perfect For Sensitive Skin & You Can Do It At Home
No cloth strips or applicators required for this home-friendly method.
This Year's Only New Moon In Gemini Is A Moment To Embrace Duality
This moon cycle could bring kindred spirits and synergistic connections our way.
The 3 Things That Made My 85-Pound Weight Loss Possible
Yep, yoga is definitely involved.
Not Into Early Workouts? This 10-Minute Morning Ritual Is All You Need
Remember, consistency beats intensity.
Is Your Metabolism Healthy? 3 Blood Tests This MD Wants You To Ask For
According to Cate Shanahan, M.D., we should all make sure our metabolic health is in tiptop shape.
How To Break Up With Someone You Love (And Cope Afterward)
Honesty is key.
How To Use A Beauty Blender: Your Step-By-Step Guide To A Dewy Finish
Use them incorrectly, and they'll tip the scale from helpful to harmful faster than you can say, uh, why am I breaking out?
You're Going To Want To Check These Out If You Have Blackheads
Clogged pores are a thing of the past.
How To Eat Healthy When You're Eating Out
If you aim to eat healthy, the idea of going out to eat can be a nightmare. But you don’t want to give up your social life and make yourself an...
A 15-Minute (One Pan!) Vegan Meal To Make Tonight: Chickpea Masala
I love food — eating it, cooking it, and writing about it are kind of my jam. But by the time I get home from work in the evening, the last thing I...
8 Anti-Aging Foods For Glowing, Vibrant Skin
The key to great skin is on your plate.
Read Between The Lines: A Starter Guide To Reading Palms At Home
You don't need to find your nearest occult shop for a reading.
A Psychologist Explains The Self-Care Many Of Us Are Ignoring
How can you love yourself beyond just physical self-care?
3 Detoxifying Ingredients, 1 Juice Recipe (No Juicer Required!)
If you want to join the green juice craze but aren’t ready to invest in a juicer yet, there’s good news! You can still make nutrient-packed juices,...
Every Advanced Yoga Practitioner Knows This One Thing
Here's exactly how to apply it to your practice.
Need To Satisfy A Beauty Itch? We've Got 4 Safe Ways To Have Fun Right Now
While many are leaning into sourdough starters and puzzles, some are figuring out how to perfect their nail art.
Your 101 Guide To Never Overpacking Again
Consider this a must-read before your next trip.