Beauty

The Best Exfoliant For Hyperpigmentation & Acne Scars, From Derms

Looking for gentle exfoliation to help fade acne scars and hyperpigmentation and decrease fine lines?

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Jamie Schneider
May 27
Beauty

The Best Oil For Your Hair Type, A Celebrity Stylist Explains

Knowing how to pick the right one makes all the difference.

#hair #essential oils
Kristen Shaw
December 5 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Uwila Warrior
Beauty

This Type Of Hair Removal Is Perfect For Sensitive Skin & You Can Do It At Home

No cloth strips or applicators required for this home-friendly method.

#hair #skin care #diy beauty
Jamie Schneider
May 25
Spirituality

This Year's Only New Moon In Gemini Is A Moment To Embrace Duality

This moon cycle could bring kindred spirits and synergistic connections our way. 

#astrology #new moon
The AstroTwins
May 21
Meditation
Integrative Health

Is Your Metabolism Healthy? 3 Blood Tests This MD Wants You To Ask For

According to Cate Shanahan, M.D., we should all make sure our metabolic health is in tiptop shape.

#Blood Sugar #mbgpodcast #metabolism
Jason Wachob
May 19
Love
Beauty

How To Use A Beauty Blender: Your Step-By-Step Guide To A Dewy Finish

Use them incorrectly, and they'll tip the scale from helpful to harmful faster than you can say, uh, why am I breaking out?

#makeup #skin care #acne
Jamie Schneider
May 14
Beauty

How To Eat Healthy When You're Eating Out

If you aim to eat healthy, the idea of going out to eat can be a nightmare. But you don’t want to give up your social life and make yourself an...

#stress #digestion #vegetarian #healthy foods #food
Jessica Sepel
August 7 2013

A 15-Minute (One Pan!) Vegan Meal To Make Tonight: Chickpea Masala

I love food — eating it, cooking it, and writing about it are kind of my jam. But by the time I get home from work in the evening, the last thing I...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #15-minute recipe #plant-based #food
Leah Vanderveldt
October 1 2015
Functional Food
Spirituality

Read Between The Lines: A Starter Guide To Reading Palms At Home

You don't need to find your nearest occult shop for a reading.

#empowerment #journaling #Purpose
Sarah Regan
May 8
Personal Growth
Recipes

3 Detoxifying Ingredients, 1 Juice Recipe (No Juicer Required!)

If you want to join the green juice craze but aren’t ready to invest in a juicer yet, there’s good news! You can still make nutrient-packed juices,...

#recipes #juice recipes #juice #food
Christine Cherpak
September 28 2015
Recovery

Every Advanced Yoga Practitioner Knows This One Thing

Here's exactly how to apply it to your practice.

#yoga
Kim Roberts, M.A.
November 18 2017
Beauty

Need To Satisfy A Beauty Itch? We've Got 4 Safe Ways To Have Fun Right Now

While many are leaning into sourdough starters and puzzles, some are figuring out how to perfect their nail art.

#makeup #COVID-19 #hair #skin care
Alexandra Engler
May 4
PAID CONTENT FOR Toad&Co

Your 101 Guide To Never Overpacking Again

Consider this a must-read before your next trip.

#minimalism #environmentalism
mindbodygreen
November 16 2017