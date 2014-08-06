4268 results for

Beauty

Watercress & Avocado Salad

Watercress has just topped the list of the most nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables, beating better known greens such as chard, spinach and kale. It...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Binny Liu
August 6 2014
Recipes

Found: The Thanksgiving Side That Will Make Your Skin Glow

Plus, more tips for a healthier Thanksgiving straight from the queen of plant-based cuisine.

#inflammation #snacks #holiday
Liz Moody
November 15 2017
Personal Growth

Feeling Stuck & Unsure Of Your Purpose? This Advice Might Help

Feeling stuck is not a matter of the head—it's a matter of the heart.

#empowerment #confidence #body positivity
Allie Stark
November 15 2017

What Your Clothing Color Choice Says About You

Last month, I was particularly aware of my mental murkiness. It didn't matter how many green juices, meditation sessions or extra hours of sleep I...

#mind body connection #wellness #fashion
Tory Dube
March 3 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Simply Organic

We’re Stealing This RD’s Secret To Making Desserts Way Healthier

This R.D. has a secret to making healthy desserts...

#Herbs #dessert #vegan
Rachael DeVaux, R.D.
November 14 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Essentia Natural Memory Foam Mattress

This Fitness Pro's 8 Secrets To Recovering From Any Workout

Is your hard work at the gym paying off?

#sleep #energy
Kenny Santucci
November 14 2017
Personal Growth
Personal Growth

Exactly How To Find Your Purpose, According To A Happiness Expert

"The body needs food, water, rest. The soul needs love and courage and purpose."

#empowerment #joy #Purpose #depression #Journey
Leigh Weingus
November 13 2017
Personal Growth

How To Eat Healthy When You're Eating Out

If you aim to eat healthy, the idea of going out to eat can be a nightmare. But you don’t want to give up your social life and make yourself an...

#stress #digestion #vegetarian #healthy foods #food
Jessica Sepel
August 7 2013
Beauty

Skin Resembling Crepe Paper? Here's How To Make Sure It Stays Firm

It's not so fun when that your skin resembles the easily crinkled paper.

#skin care #mbgsupplements #healthy aging
Jamie Schneider
April 25
Spirituality

A Vegan Dessert Recipe You'll Love: Maple Walnut Blondies

Everyone needs a quick and easy bar cookie recipe up their sleeve, and this is mine. It's great at any time of year, but the combination of maple...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #dessert #vegan #food
Kathy Hester
September 21 2015
Functional Food
Recipes

Overnight Oats With A Tropical Twist

Delicious mango and coconut flavours will make you feel like you are on a tropical beach.

#healthy recipes #breakfast #food
Osha Key
March 14 2015

A Simple 20-Minute Yoga Sequence You Can Do Anywhere

When traveling is your passion and yoga and fitness are on your everyday to-do list, it can be difficult to choose between the two. With these moves,...

#yoga #yoga sequence #travel
Manmohan Singh
May 20 2016
Beauty

5 Reasons You Don't Need To Fix Yourself

There are moments in life when the roller coaster takes a sharp dive, or maybe comes completely off the rails. In those moments we don't feel as...

#meditation #wellness #personal growth #self-acceptance
Kim Shand
April 4 2014
Spirituality

A Crystal's Shape Matters Too. Here's Everything You Need To Know

Looking for some stability? Go for the grounding essence of a cube.

#crystals
Heather Askinosie
November 6 2017