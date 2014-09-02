4309 results for

Integrative Health

We Need A COVID Reality Check: An MD Shares His 5 Reasons Why

There's a way to respect the virus without (literally) worrying yourself sick. 

#COVID-19 #anxiety #stress #mbgpodcast #immunity
Jason Wachob
June 30
Beauty
Beauty
Beauty

This Clean Beauty Philosophy Is Just What We Need Right Now

Chances are you've been practicing slow beauty without even knowing it.

#makeup #hair #skin care #acne
Jamie Schneider
June 26
Spirituality
Recipes
Personal Growth

9 Questions We Should All Ask Ourselves Before The New Year

Ditch the resolution list and ask these instead.

#Purpose #Journey
Shannon Kaiser
December 27 2017
Friendships
Spirituality

2 Ultrarare Cancer New Moons Are Coming Our Way: How To Harness Their Power

Strong emotions can also surface under this potent eclipse.

#astrology #new moon
The AstroTwins
June 21
Integrative Health

5 Things That Are Seriously Messing With Your Gut — And What You Can Do

You won't be able to change your gut overnight, but taking these small steps may help reinforce a healthier, better microbiome in time.

#gut health #mbgsupplements #digestion #probiotics
Stephanie Eckelkamp
June 24

11 Photos Of The Most Insane Airbnb Destinations Around The World

With more than 1.5 million home listings worldwide, Airbnb gives users the chance to rent out people's homes all over the world. We culled some of the...

#travel
Emma Loewe
October 25 2015
Friendships

We're In A Loneliness Crisis. Here's Exactly What To Do About It

It's never been more clear that happiness is other people.

#anxiety #joy #depression #technology
Leigh Weingus
December 24 2017
Love
Beauty
Recipes

Power Up Your Day With A Dragonfruit Breakfast Bowl

Try this tropical combo with vitamin C-laden pineapple and coconut milk rich in healthy fatty acids, or experiment by adding other fruits and...

#healthy recipes #vegan #breakfast #food
Sophie Jaffe
April 14 2015
Parenting

Postpartum Sleep Deprivation Is Too Real: 9 Quick Tips To Get More Sleep

There are quite a few tips and tricks to help get you through this really intense period.

#sleep #breath #motherhood #energy
Tilda Timmers
June 17
Spirituality
PAID CONTENT FOR Gaia Herbs

Feeling Crazed? Here Are 5 Tips To Stay Mindful During The Holidays

Slow down and savor the moment, the holidays will be over before you know it!

#stress #turmeric #holiday
mindbodygreen
December 21 2017
Sex

How To Explore Tantra If Your Partner Isn't Interested (Yes, It IS Possible)

"Should you reach the point where you start to want to try tantric techniques with other people, know that you're dealing with an issue of...

#tantra
Psalm Isadora
October 21 2016

12 Healthy Food Bargains You Can Find At Trader Joe's (Each One's Less Than $6!)

Despite the crazy-long New York City lines, Trader Joe's is one of my favorite places to grocery shop. From the basics to their seasonal specialty...

#plant-based #food
Leah Vanderveldt
October 22 2015