Food Trends

Chlorophyll Waters & Supplements Are Trending, But Are They Worth The Hype?

Here's why some practitioners recommend this green plant pigment.

#functional nutrition #drinks
Stephanie Eckelkamp
July 28 2019

16 Herbs & Spices To Add To Your Anti-Aging Diet

Parsley, sage, rosemary, and thyme — and ginger and cumin and cloves: You can’t go wrong with the beauty benefits of fresh herbs and spices. Spicing...

#Herbs #beauty #skin #aging #spices
Jolene Hart
November 18 2015
Recipes

5 Vegetarian 10-Minute Dinners That Start With Opening A Can

Packed with protein and fiber, these will make you full fast.

#protein #vegetarian #easy meals #vegan
Liz Moody
August 13 2019

Chickpea, Cucumber + Avocado Salad For A Refreshing Lunch

With the weather getting warmer, a delicious, cold, refreshing salad is sometimes just what the body needs. This delicious chickpea, cucumber and...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #salads #healthy recipes #food
Abigail Hopkins, R.N.
May 26 2015
Recipes

5 Easy Weekday Lunches That Don't Need To Be Refrigerated

Make it way easier to pack your own healthy meal!

#easy meals
Liz Moody
July 21 2019
Functional Food
Recipes
Love

What To Eat For Your Heart Chakra When Going Through A Breakup

Promote emotional healing by paying attention to this important energy center.

#breakup #single life #dating #chakras
Serena Poon
July 8 2019
Recipes

Amelia Freer's Ultimate Weekday Lunch: Chickpea + Eggplant Salad

Whether we're brown-bagging our lunch or hopping on a plane, Amanda Freer's chickpea salad is perfect for keeping us going on busy days.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #salads #healthy recipes #food
Amelia Freer
January 29 2016

France's Favorite Vegetable Dish Simplified

My Aunt Mounette is from Hyeres, the oldest (and extremely charming) resort town on the French Riviera. She's the type of woman who can work out for...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #vegan #food #vegan recipes
Rebeca Plantier
September 4 2015
Recipes
Food Trends

4 Vegetarian Sides That Will Impress Carnivores at Your Table

Here are some delicious recipes that will keep everyone happy!

#organic food
Caroline Muggia
April 20 2019
Functional Food
Recipes
Beauty

Can Parsley Tea Be Used To Treat Acne? Here's What You Need To Know

Drinking this daily just might clear up those blemishes.

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
January 7 2014
Functional Food