Personal Growth

6 Budgeting Mistakes You're Probably Making

And how to fix them, according to a financial planner.

#Financial Wellness
Emma Loewe
March 13 2019

Sexuality Is A Spectrum. Here's How To Liberate Yourself From Labels

"True empowerment and sexual liberation comes from listening to your urges, doing what feels good to you, letting go of shame and being willing to try...

#relationships #friendship #sexuality #sex
Psalm Isadora
January 6 2017
Spirituality
Personal Growth

8 Life Lessons I Learned From My Near-Death Experience

I spent 10 days in the intensive care unit and had a one percent chance of living.

#nutrition #mind body connection #personal growth #inspiration #spirituality
Alexa Carlin
August 7 2014
Love

Here's How To Actually Let Go Of Relationship Baggage

According to psychologists and couples therapists.

#toxic relationships #dating
Kathleen Wong
February 19 2019
Parenting

The Truth About Getting Sleep As A Mom

Excerpt from "Mom Hacks" by Dr. Darria Gillespie, including a two-part mom sleep plan.

#sleep
Darria Long Gillespie, M.D.
February 19 2019
Climate Change

This Year, Make These Ethical Chocolate Bars Your Valentine

11 bars you can feel extra good about buying and promptly devouring.

#environmentalism #organic #climate change
Jane Mosbacher Morris
February 13 2019
Recipes

Clementine Jack-O-Lanterns: A Healthy Halloween Treat!

If you want to make easy, healthy Halloween treats, look no further than these simple ONE-ingredient, no-sugar-added, gluten-free and non-dairy, super...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #Halloween #healthy foods #food
Abby Phon
October 25 2013
Functional Food
Functional Food

This Diet Is Your Best Bet For Treating IBS & Other Painful Digestive Conditions

Cut out these foods to treat gas, bloating, and constipation.

#gut health #digestion
Elsbeth Riley
January 29 2019
Love

38 Hard Truths About Relationships

Our culture creates the expectation that life is supposed to be like a happy day at the beach.

#love #relationships #mindfulness #personal growth
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
August 20 2015
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

Is Seeing A Holistic Doctor Really Worth The Money? Real People Weigh In

Real people weigh in on whether seeing a holistic doctor is worth the money.

#empowerment
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 27 2019

The Ultimate Holiday Crudite Platter

The crudite platter that everyone will actually want to eat.

#holidays #snacks #healthy foods #food
McKel Hill
December 8 2016

7 Things I Wish Everyone Knew About The Nation's Deadliest Cancer

When you hear the words, "the nation's deadliest cancer," which cancer immediately comes to mind? Like most of the population, you probably didn't...

#toxic #disease #environmentalism #wellness #cancer
Susan Warmerdam
June 23 2014
Spirituality

How To Find Your Tribe Of Spirit Guides

Whether you call it your intuition or your guardian angel, this spiritual guide is full of weight and wisdom.

#personal growth #spirituality #intuition
Misty Sansom
November 27 2016