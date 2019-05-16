1635 results for
5 Questions For Recognizing The Root Of Your Relationship Troubles
Relationship not working? Here's how to spot the trouble.
Men Have A Biological Clock, Too — Here's What You Need To Know
Men who wait to have kids later in life could be putting their partner's health at risk.
6 Mood Makeovers That Will Get You Out Of Any Funk
These moves will leave you ready to take on the week ahead.
How To Use Visualization To Get What You Want
We have two minds — the conscious and the subconscious. According to Dr. Bruce Lipton, a former professor of medicine at Stanford University, "the...
This Energetic Imbalance May Contribute To Your Anxiety & Allergies
"The root is about safety and survival, which is essential for any healthy, thriving life."
Want To Improve Your Posture? Try This
Do you have your camera ready? You'll want to take some pictures of your posture after you finish reading this.
Want To Support LGBTQ Kids' Mental Health? Start With Improving Sex Ed
We need more inclusive sex ed, and we need it now.
A Dietitian Explains Why "Cheat Days" Are Not A Real Thing
This is what a "balanced diet" really means.
Mother Of 3 Redefines Beauty With Inspirational Bikini Photo
"They aren't scars ladies, they're stripes and you've earned them."
4 Exercises To Improve Your Balance
Balance doesn't come naturally for all of us, but it should. Having good balance can keep us strong, healthy and most importantly, keep us moving ......
3 Steps For Jump-Starting Creativity
Hint: You don't have to buy anything.
The Thyroid-Fertility Connection Integrative Doctors Want You To Know About
This little organ has a big impact on your reproductive health.
I Tried Facial Reflexology — And It Was As Weird As It Sounds
The best kind of weird.
I'm An OB/GYN Struggling With Infertility. Here's Why I'm Finally Breaking My Silence
I’ve been strong my whole life. For the most part, it has served me well. But over the past several months, my strength has been tested time and time...
How To Use Crystals To Get Closer To Your Partner
How to use crystals to get intimate.
Why Chinese Herbs Are Great For Treating Acne
True healing of the skin comes from "within."
Generation Foodie: 10 Healthy Blogs That Inspire Us To Cook
How many times have you vowed to eat in more and dine out less? Pledged to cook in order to save money, maybe for your next much-needed getaway?...
Take Your Self-Care Up A Notch With These Healing Bath Infusions
Epsom salt + essential oils + candles + crystals + affirmations = bliss.
4 Steps To Eliminating Self-Limiting Beliefs & Creating Possibility
Here's how to let go of stubborn beliefs and invite in your dreams!
9 Ways To Bounce Back When You're Really Disappointed in Yourself
"Remember that often our most powerful growth opportunities come from our biggest disappointments."