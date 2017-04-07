1635 results for

Motivation

If You Don't Sweat When You Exercise, Are You Still Getting A Good Workout?

What to keep in mind the next time you're drenched after a workout.

#running #yoga #hiit
Leigh Weingus
April 7 2017
Functional Food

So, Should You Eat Gluten Or Not?

The gluten debate continues, often with more venom than opposition parties at election time. Why does this molecule ignite so much antagonism? After...

#gluten #nutrition #food
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
November 12 2014
Love

3 Dating Fantasies Distracting You From Finding A Real Relationship

These seemingly romantic encounters are really just distractions. Don't fall for it!

#single life #dating
Andi Forness
June 16 2019
Sex

Millennials Don't Think They're In A Sex Recession, Study Finds

They say they're having plenty of sex, thank you very much.

#single life #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
June 15 2019
Friendships

How To Manifest Abundance In Your Relationships & Finances

How to ACTUALLY manifest financial abundance, abundant love and connection, and an abundance of success.

#relationships #career #manifestation #happiness #abundance
Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
March 28 2017

How To Tell If Someone Is Really Spiritual, Or Just Full Of Sh*t

We hear it all the time: “I am spiritual, but I am not religious.”

#healing #gratitude #mindfulness #abundance #personal growth
Chandresh Bhardwaj
January 11 2016
Functional Food

What I Eat In A Typical Day: "Feed Me Phoebe" Tells All

As a food woman of many trades — cookbook author, culinary instructor, and gluten-free chef — I spend the majority of my day cooking and shooting, or...

#wellness #what I eat in a day #healthy foods #food
Phoebe Lapine
November 14 2015
Integrative Health

Are Hormones To Blame For Your Lack Of Sleep?

Are you lying awake at night? Your hormones could be to blame.

#sleep #mbgsupplements #hormones #health
Irene Ross
March 22 2017
How I Went From Being A Hoarder To A Minimalist

"Every year, I made a New Year's resolution to win back the use of my room; to address the clutter habit head-on, square-shouldered, steely-eyed....

#declutter #home
Eve O. Schaub
March 16 2017
Personal Growth

The Mindset Shift That Could Help You Ditch Chronic Stress Once & For All

News alert: Americans are officially more stressed out than ever before.

#stress #gratitude #affirmations
Kaia Roman
May 26 2019
The One Room You're Not Putting Plants In — But Should Be

Here's exactly how to fill it with life.

#plants
Baylor Chapman
May 19 2019

The Crystal Rituals That Will Amplify Your Astrological Potential This March

Aquamarine and bloodstone are your best friends this month.

#crystals #astrology
Heather Askinosie
March 5 2017