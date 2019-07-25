1483 results for

Functional Food
Recipes
Food Trends

Love Oat Milk? This Yogurt Giant Is About To Join The Alt-Milk Club

The yogurt brand is branching out into plant-based milk.

#news #vegan #food sensitivity
Eliza Sullivan
November 20 2019
Recipes
Recipes
Recipes

The Overnight Oats Recipe You Need To Reduce Inflammation

Two green ingredients are better than one.

#inflammation #vegan
Ashley Madden
March 29 2017
Climate Change
Recipes
Functional Food

The Best Overnight Oat Recipes On The Internet

These are worth getting out of bed for!

#recipes #healthy recipes #breakfast
Liz Moody
October 28 2016
Functional Food
Beauty

Healthier Hair ASAP: The 7 Best Natural Hair Masks

Bring on the glossy strands—these are your best bets.

#hair
Alexandra Engler
August 4 2019
Functional Food
Functional Food

We Tried It: The Healing Turmeric Smoothie That Has Over 150K Pins

Is this the most popular turmeric recipe on the internet?

#turmeric
Liz Moody
March 31 2017
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR Quaker

An RD Shares Her Top 5 Ways To Have A Productive Morning

Here's how this easy breakfast (prepared the night before) can help you have a crazy-productive morning.

#productivity #happiness #wellness #health #breakfast
Lisa Hayim
September 18 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR siggi's dairy

These 3 Crazy-Simple Breakfasts Will Help Kick-Start A Healthier New Year

With these breakfasts, you'll be a morning person in no time!

#Nourishing New Year
Alexandra Aldeborgh
January 8 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Your Super

The Best Superfood Breakfasts for Every New Year's Resolution

Start 2018 off right, beginning with breakfast.

#breakfast #superfoods
mindbodygreen
December 28 2017
Functional Food

Here's Why Breakfast Is Not The Most Important Meal Of The Day For Weight Loss

Should we really eat breakfast? For weight loss, it's best to skip the scramble.

#news #intermittent fasting #breakfast #energy
Elizabeth Gerson
January 30 2019