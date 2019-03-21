3421 results for

Recovery
Recovery
Routines
Mental Health
Integrative Health

Just 10 Minutes Of Daily Exercise Can Benefit Your Brain, New Study Finds

Group of studies, published in the most recent issue of Alzheimer's Dementia, makes more connections between brain health and physical movement.

#movement cures #brain
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 23 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Applegate

How To Shop For A Mindful School Lunch When You Literally Have No Time

Packing nutritious lunches for your kids doesn't need to be hard.

#lunch #partner
mindbodygreen
August 20 2018
I Quit Exercise & I've Never Been Happier. Here's Why

It changed my life in the best way possible.

#empowerment #yoga
Christina Larson
June 11 2017
Should You Do Burpees Every Day? Benefits, Variations & How To Do Them Safely

Burpees are one of those exercises that everybody loves to hate, but these days you’ll encounter burpees everywhere from HIIT workouts to boot camps...

#hiit #energy
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
April 20 2014
This Is The City Where People Get The Most Exercise

They also have the highest well-being.

#news #fitness #wellness #health
Leigh Weingus
September 20 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR True Botanicals

4 Rules To Live By That Help Protect Your Skin From Sun Damage

The must-haves to prevent your skin from damage.

#partner #skin care
mindbodygreen
July 18 2018
This 10-Minute Exercise Equals 44 Minutes Of Sleep, New Study Finds

New research finds that mindfulness does more for stress relief than we think.

#news #sleep #anxiety #stress #brain
Elizabeth Gerson
February 5 2019
Finding Love At The Gym

32 percent of Americans say the possibility of meeting someone at the gym motivates them to go.

#love #relationships #fitness
Elizabeth Inglese
February 14 2017