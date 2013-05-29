7197 results for
Dandelion Tea For Health & Healing
Sauté them, steam them or make a batch of my dandelion tea, and introduce your body to the goodness of this powerful green.
An Avocado Toast That Will Knock Your Socks Off
Whole wheat toast with avocado and drumroll, please ... GHEE.
7 Tips To Get Energized When You're Totally Spent
A healthier, more energized and better feeling you is only seven easy steps away! Here are some tips that yield immediate results as soon as you start...
DIY Baking Soda Shampoo: Try This Clarifying Hair & Scalp Wash
Made with ingredients found in your kitchen.
This 10-Minute Exercise Could Be The Key To Falling (And Staying) Asleep
By answering a simple formula of questions and prompts that takes 10 minutes or less, you can clearly assess the lifestyle factors that may be helping...
How To Choose A Healing Crystal That's Right For You
Ready, set, manifest.
9 Foods That Will Help You Prevent Heart Disease
Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans.
The 5 Best Blood Sugar–Balancing Breakfasts To Avoid Hanger All Day Long
Plus, they're delicious—and super easy to make.
The 10 Healthiest Ways To Add Turmeric To Your Diet
They're as simple as they are delicious.
14 Wellness Trends To Watch In 2014
What an incredible year for wellness!
10 Healthy & Satisfying Alternatives To Granola
It's unfortunate to realize that granola is usually cooked in oil and coated in sugar or syrup, making it one of the least healthy breakfast choices...
Gluten-Free Recipe: The Ultimate Kale Salad
I started my gluten-free, dairy-free diet due to some health issues, and I must say, I've never felt so good in my 38 years.
What I Tell All My Patients About Losing Weight & Getting Healthy
After working with thousands of clients, I've found these seven strategies help lose weight and reduce your risk for diabesity.
Raw Recipe: Carrot Cake With Creamy Lemon Icing
The simple, naked truth is that dessert can be good for you; in fact, dessert can fuel your body, nourish your nervous system, cleanse you colon and...
Raw Christmas Cookies
Who said cookies have be baked?
What's In Your Fridge? 11 Comfort Foods A Famous Foodie Keeps On Hand
Today we take a sneak peek into the fridge of famous foodie James Oseland, former Editor-in-Chief at Saveur and Top Chef Masters judge, who's...
Vegan Fennel Salad with Basil Flax Vinaigrette
Light and refreshing, but hearty enough to carry you through the day as a delicious lunch.
The 5 Best Outcomes Since I Quit Eating Meat 20 Years Ago
Twenty years ago, my father had a massive heart attack. While sitting in the hospital with my mother, awaiting news of his condition, I overheard...
Understanding Autoimmune Disease + EXACTLY What To Do After A Diagnosis
An autoimmune disease isn't always a life sentence.
Vegan Chocolate Vanilla Cream Easter Egg!
If you’ve been food shopping lately, you've noticed that Easter is approaching, as chocolate eggs adorn every shelf. It has been quite some time since...