7197 results for

Dandelion Tea For Health & Healing

Sauté them, steam them or make a batch of my dandelion tea, and introduce your body to the goodness of this powerful green.

#healing #tea #antioxidant #inflammation #wellness
Nikki Croes
May 29 2013
Recipes

An Avocado Toast That Will Knock Your Socks Off

Whole wheat toast with avocado and drumroll, please ... GHEE.

#avocado #ghee #Ayurveda #healthy recipes #vegetarian
Sherin Bual
October 9 2013

7 Tips To Get Energized When You're Totally Spent

A healthier, more energized and better feeling you is only seven easy steps away! Here are some tips that yield immediate results as soon as you start...

#allergies #gluten #stress #fitness #mind body connection
Tiffany Boutwell
May 1 2014
Beauty

DIY Baking Soda Shampoo: Try This Clarifying Hair & Scalp Wash

Made with ingredients found in your kitchen.

#skin care
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
April 21 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR Casper

This 10-Minute Exercise Could Be The Key To Falling (And Staying) Asleep

By answering a simple formula of questions and prompts that takes 10 minutes or less, you can clearly assess the lifestyle factors that may be helping...

#sleep #happiness #coffee #relaxation #wellness
mindbodygreen
December 21 2016
Spirituality
Functional Food
Functional Food
Functional Food
Wellness Trends

10 Healthy & Satisfying Alternatives To Granola

It's unfortunate to realize that granola is usually cooked in oil and coated in sugar or syrup, making it one of the least healthy breakfast choices...

#nutrition #food #whole foods
Julien Elizabeth
March 31 2015
Recipes

Gluten-Free Recipe: The Ultimate Kale Salad

I started my gluten-free, dairy-free diet due to some health issues, and I must say, I've never felt so good in my 38 years.

#avocado #gluten-free recipe #olive oil #chia seed #healthy foods
Amal Madih
May 22 2013
Healthy Weight

What I Tell All My Patients About Losing Weight & Getting Healthy

After working with thousands of clients, I've found these seven strategies help lose weight and reduce your risk for diabesity.

#stress #mindfulness #weight loss
Mark Hyman, M.D.
March 29 2015

Raw Recipe: Carrot Cake With Creamy Lemon Icing

The simple, naked truth is that dessert can be good for you; in fact, dessert can fuel your body, nourish your nervous system, cleanse you colon and...

#Raw Food #raw foods recipes #healthy foods #coconut oil #food
Olivia McFadyen
May 20 2013
Recipes

What's In Your Fridge? 11 Comfort Foods A Famous Foodie Keeps On Hand

Today we take a sneak peek into the fridge of famous foodie James Oseland, former Editor-in-Chief at Saveur and Top Chef Masters judge, who's...

#healthy foods #food #whole foods
James Oseland
March 27 2015
Recipes

Vegan Fennel Salad with Basil Flax Vinaigrette

Light and refreshing, but hearty enough to carry you through the day as a delicious lunch.

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #vegan #healthy foods #food
Amie Valpone
March 15 2012

The 5 Best Outcomes Since I Quit Eating Meat 20 Years Ago

Twenty years ago, my father had a massive heart attack. While sitting in the hospital with my mother, awaiting news of his condition, I overheard...

#nutrition #vegetarian #vegan #food
Monica Parikh
March 23 2015
Integrative Health

Vegan Chocolate Vanilla Cream Easter Egg!

If you’ve been food shopping lately, you've noticed that Easter is approaching, as chocolate eggs adorn every shelf. It has been quite some time since...

#dessert #holidays #healthy recipes #vegan #food
Polly Noble
April 18 2014