Protein-Packed Summer Salad Bowl (It's Vegan!)

This is dinner in a bowl, full of protein and vitamin goodness. If you use canned beans, it takes 10 minutes to prepare. This salad also keeps nicely...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Joanna Fiminska
July 8 2014
Recipes
Functional Food
Recipes

These 3 Morning Smoothies Will Give You Focus, Energy & Intention

Morning meditation can continue in moving form as we cook.

#smoothies #breakfast
Tamal & Victoria Dodge
September 24 2019

Healing Slow-Cooked Lamb Soup With Turmeric & Thyme

This super healing soup is made with homemade stock to help heal and seal your gut and promote healthy digestion. Add to that the anti-inflammatory...

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #whole foods
Holly Yates
November 18 2014
Wellness Trends

Superstar Yogi Caley Alyssa Shares The Beauty Rituals That Keep Her Balanced

Find Your Beauty Balance With Superstar Yogi Caley Alyssa

#beauty diary #wellness #yoga
Caley Alyssa
June 22 2016

6 Conventional Beauty Products You Need To Toss ASAP

Everyday personal care products contain thousands of chemicals that affect hormones and may be linked to various illnesses. Cosmetic manufacturers...

#toxic #beauty #diy beauty #skin #aging
Jennifer Freitas
May 23 2015
Women's Health
Spirituality
Motivation
Travel

Why Travel Is The Ultimate Wellness Ritual

Need more reasons to book a getaway? We'll give them.

#sleep #stress #brain #essential oils
Elizabeth Inglese
February 12 2018

The Holistic Sunday Ritual You Need For An Abundant Week

This very simple process created a massive transformation in my life. As a holistic wealth coach, I often recommend it to my own clients.

#money #happiness #mindfulness #abundance #relaxation
Leanne Jacobs, MBA
June 19 2016

5 Supplements I Recommend For Beautiful Skin: A Hormone Expert Explains

Once I figured out how to eat, supplement, and live to support my hormones, my skin not only cleared up, but it’s remained beautifully clear ever...

#supplements #beauty #hormones #skin #health
Alisa Vitti
June 17 2016

Winter Wellness Bowl (With Kale, Mushrooms, Squash, & Maple Tahini)

This time of year, everyone looks to detox from holiday excess (hello pie and cocktails), and boost their immune systems to fight off colds and the...

#healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #kale #vegan recipes
Elizabeth Palmer Starnes
December 8 2013
Food Trends

5 Weird Fall Veggies That You're Not Eating But Should Be

They offer tons of flavor and health benefits.

#Paleo #vegetarian #easy meals
Liz Moody
September 12 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Natrol

What This Mom Of 5 Does To De-Stress When Meditation Is Not Enough

These 7 easy solutions (beyond meditation) will take you from stressed to blessed in just a few minutes.

#stress #supplements
Rebekah Borucki
August 23 2017
Travel

Wellness, Experiences & Travel Top mbg Readers' Wish Lists For 2018

In 2018, wellness, in all its glory, isn't just at at-home affair; it's waiting for you wherever you roam.

#running #sleep
Elizabeth Inglese
February 5 2018
Mental Health

Why Being Busy Is BS

Does life really have to be all that serious?

#stress #happiness #stress management
Emma Mildon
February 19 2017
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

Things are about to heat up, just in time for Valentine's Day.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
February 5 2018
Functional Food

The Secret To Making Everything You Cook Healthier & Way More Delicious

Trick everyone into thinking you're a professional chef in less than five minutes.

#inflammation #vegetarian #easy meals #dinner
Liz Moody
September 10 2019