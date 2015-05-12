5197 results for

The Only 3 Moves You Need For A Quick, Full-Body Workout

With summer around the corner, it's time to start thinking about some simple, quick and easy moves to tone, tighten and lift your booty. Luckily, this...

#abs #fitness #wellness #weight loss
Christmas Abbott
May 12 2015
Recipes

Perfect Salad Topping: Sesame & Citrus Slaw

It's time to put away the pills and make plants boss. It will make you feel better period. Here's a recipe to start you on your way.

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Molly Patrick
June 6 2014
Recipes

What To Eat Before And After A Workout: A Personal Trainer Explains

My food philosophy is pretty simple. If I can plant it, pick it or catch it, then I can eat it. If not, then I stay away. This is the same approach...

#recipes #workout #healthy recipes #healthy foods
Todd McCullough
April 20 2016

The 4 Food Rules I Give My Patients For Healthy Weight Loss

A sustainable weight-loss plan has to acknowledge that one size does not fit all. That's why I recommend these effective nutrition rules, which can...

#nutrition #weight loss #healthy foods
Jamé Heskett, M.D.
March 11 2016
Food Trends

Sweet & Easy Paleo Granola (Vegan, Grain-Free!)

This is a really simple but super tasty granola recipe for us vegan grain-free folks! I cut grains out of my diet recently due to allergies so I've...

#maca #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness #chia seed
Summer Sanders
March 29 2014
Integrative Health

Do Our Eyes Hold The Secrets To Preventing Disease?

More evidence that everything in the body is connected.

#brain #microbiome
Sam Berne, O.D.
November 21 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Flora Health

5 Super Minerals Your Body Craves For Healthier Skin

Let's talk about the minerals that make you look and feel a whole lot healthier.

#supplements #hair #partner #skin care #Collagen
mindbodygreen
June 1 2019
Food Trends

8 Of The Healthiest Frozen Meals You Can Buy At The Grocery Store

Stock up on these plant-based, organic, and even Whole30-approved meals.

#Paleo #Whole30 #functional nutrition #organic
Stephanie Eckelkamp
May 31 2019
Recipes

6 Roundup-Free Weed Killers

If you have a lawn, chances are your weeds are growing like, well, weeds. Before you reach for Roundup—said to be the world’s most popular...

#toxic #nature #environmentalism #home
Healthy Child Healthy World
June 29 2013

Not Into Kale? This Recipe Might Change Your Mind

We all know kale is an amazing nutrient dense vegetable. However, I've often heard people say that its bitter taste and hard, chewy texture makes it...

#healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #kale #food
Binny Liu
October 8 2014
Recipes

This Digestion-Boosting Thanksgiving Elixir Is So Much Better Than Wine

This may be the healthiest cocktail on the planet.

#vegan #snacks #holiday
Liz Moody
November 18 2017
Integrative Health

Epsom Salts: A Favorite Remedy For Anxiety, Inflammation & Insomnia

Why you should consider Epsom salts and magnesium baths as an all-natural remedy for insomnia, inflammation, and sleep.

#sleep #anxiety #supplements #inflammation
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 18 2018
Spirituality

What Your Venus Sign Says About Your Romantic Attractions

It may hold more sway than you think.

#dating #astrology
The AstroTwins
February 14 2018
Recipes

This Magically Gluten-Free Lasagna Is The Perfect Comforting Holiday Dish

You won't miss the pasta in this lasagna. Promise.

#recipes #plant-based
Melissa Hemsley
December 14 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods

Breakfast Secrets From An RD Who Learned To Streamline Her Mornings

Here's how to eat healthier in the morning if you have no time to spare.

#partner #protein
Whitney English, RDN
May 23 2019