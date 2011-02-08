6482 results for

Confessions of a Perfectionist: 6 Ways Yoga Is Great for Type-A Personalities

As Marc Holzman always says, “Yoga serves you so that you can go on to serve others.”

Rebecca Leffler
September 30 2012
Why Self-Care Is The Secret To Happiness

Want to do better in your relationships, in your work, and in your creative pursuits? Start by taking care of yourself. In this talk, intuitive Naomi...

mindbodygreen
June 15 2014
Single White Female Looking for Love.. and a Yoga Teacher

Finding a compatible yoga teacher sort of feels like finding a boo. Here are five stages in the yoga teacher search that remind me of the dating...

Rebecca Ketchum
December 7 2011
How To Create A Life Of True Fulfillment

At the root of all these frustrations is a misunderstanding about who we really are and the nature of true fulfillment.

Deepak Chopra
May 23 2013
10 Components of a Yoga Teaching Plan

It’s important to be looking ahead to your development as a teacher.

Karen Fabian
September 18 2012

18 Easy Ways To Be Kind

We have two options in life: To be kind, or not to be kind. It’s absolutely empowering to choose kindness, and below are 18 ways to help you practice...

Emily Nolan
May 22 2014
4 Tips for Building Connection with Your Students + 4 Traps to Avoid

Quick tips on building connection for yoga teachers.

Karen Fabian
November 26 2011
Why Wheat Is Ruining Your Life: The Author Of Wheat Belly Explains

We like to joke that our readers don’t hate anything — except gluten and sugar.

Kerry Shaw
May 9 2013
5 Tips for a Life of Integrity

"Your vision will become clear only when you look into your heart. Who looks outside, dreams. Who looks inside, awakens."

Patrycja Domurad
September 7 2012
8 Wellness Trends to Watch in 2011

2010 was a big year for wellness, but I think 2011 is going to be bigger. Get your green juice ready, roll out the yoga mat, and take an inventory of...

Jason Wachob
December 30 2010
Recipes

Using Herbs to Clean Up Your Act

Quick, easy, and incredibly healthy (and herby, of course), the following recipes are whipped up easily and, in the long run, will (bonus) save you...

Amy Jirsa
August 31 2012