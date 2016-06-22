4333 results for

Integrative Health
Wellness Trends

Superstar Yogi Caley Alyssa Shares The Beauty Rituals That Keep Her Balanced

Find Your Beauty Balance With Superstar Yogi Caley Alyssa

#beauty diary #wellness #yoga
Caley Alyssa
June 22 2016
Personal Growth
Travel
Functional Food

The Top 3 Drinks That Calm Inflammation

Including one fruit juice you should definitely be seeking out.

#inflammation #food
Edward Group, D.C., CCN
June 20 2016

13 Clean-Eating Breakfasts

You should aim to eat breakfast no later than 30 minutes after rising and pack your breakfast full of protein and good fats. This ensures stable blood...

#healthy recipes #smoothies #breakfast #food
Emily Holmes
March 27 2015
Functional Food

How I Eat For Optimal Health: The Food Diary Of A Yogi

Ayurveda teaches us that our digestive strength defines the quality of our health.

#nutrition #personal growth #yoga
Yogi Cameron
March 22 2014
Routines
Women's Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Lorissa's Kitchen

A 20-Minute Do-Anywhere Workout To Boost Your Metabolism All Day

This 20-minute, equipment-free workout will seriously rev up your metabolism.

#workout #fitness #wellness #health #training
Nora Tobin
June 16 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Lorissa's Kitchen

The Gluten-Free, High-Protein Snack You Can Take Anywhere

The ultimate travel snack, these Beef and Broccoli Quinoa Bites pair shelf-stable grass-fed protein with premade grains and roasted veggies—the...

#healthy recipes #protein #wellness #health #snacks
Phoebe Lapine
June 16 2016
Functional Food
Personal Growth
Functional Food
Personal Growth

6 Ways To Live More Authentically (Starting Right Now)

If you are looking to open yourself up to some serious joy, take the time to invest in your relationship with yourself.

#happiness #authenticity
Jude Temple, R.N.
June 12 2016
Women's Health

How To Avoid Period Bloat — A Hormone Expert Explains

Here's your guide to avoiding bloating next time around.

#hormones #healthy period
Alisa Vitti
June 18 2018

22 Tricks To Avoid Bloating

Many of us struggle with high levels of inflammation in our system, a symptom of our over-processed and convenience-focused eating lifestyle.

#Herbs #tea #inflammation #coconut milk #coffee
Debra K
April 3 2014
Recipes

How To Sneak Mini Meditations Into Your Everyday Life

Even something as distracting as a cellphone buzz can be a reminder for mindfulness.

#stress #meditation #mindfulness #stress management #mindfulness meditation
Lynne Goldberg
June 8 2016
Personal Growth