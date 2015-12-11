1733 results for

Food Trends

Thinking Of Going Dairy-Free? Here Are My Go-To Alternatives

If you are avoiding dairy, here are some substitution options (and my personal favorites) for common dairy products.

#recipes #dairy #food
Jennifer Wang
December 11 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Wholesome™

8 Limbs of Yoga: A Brief Overview

It's no secret that yoga has exploded here in the West. Where I live in Santa Monica there are more yoga studios than Starbucks! Every day, all times...

#breathing #yoga sutras #mindfulness #yogis #yoga
Travis Eliot
October 8 2012
Beauty

5 Common Hair Problems + Foods That Help Reverse Them

If you feel like your hair is changing quickly and you're concerned, here are five common hair issues, what might be causing them and how to reverse...

#hair #beauty #food as medicine
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
November 25 2015
Integrative Health

I Was Tired ALL The Time: Here's Exactly What I Did To Regain My Energy

How I went from lethargic and depressed to vibrant and full of energy.

#energy
Angela Watson Robertson, MBA
November 2 2017
Personal Growth

Dads Need Self-Care, Too: How 9 Real Fathers Prioritize Well-Being

Because sometimes putting yourself first is better for the whole family.

#empowerment #friendship #holiday
Emma Loewe
June 16 2019
Integrative Health

Your Mitochondria Are As Important As Your Microbiome. Here's How To Optimize

Exactly what to eat, supplement with, and do, from one of the world's best functional medicine doctors.

#mitochondria #functional nutrition
Frank Lipman, M.D.
October 30 2017
Love

The Real Reason You're Googling Your Date Beforehand & Why You Should Stop

We always say it's to get to know someone in advance or look for red flags. Here's the truth.

#single life #dating
Clara Artschwager
June 15 2019
Personal Growth
Functional Food

We Asked Experts All Our CBD Questions & Here's What We Learned

Is it actually legal? Is it safe for anyone to take?

#anxiety #inflammation #cancer
Liz Moody
October 24 2017
Love

7 Ways To Spot A Psychopath

They're the co-worker, friend, ex, or family member who makes your brain hurt.

#friendship #toxic relationships #dating
Jackson Mackenzie
November 13 2015
Mental Health

Can Veganism Lead To Eating Disorders? A Nutritionist Weighs In

How to keep your vegan diet from turning into an obsession.

#eating disorder #vegetarian #health #vegan
Amy Good
November 24 2015
Food Trends

It's Time To Add Marijuana To Your Beauty Routine (Yes, Really)

Cannabis spa treatments aren't new — cannabis has been used for thousands of years for external use in the traditional health practices of Eastern...

#beauty #diy beauty #skin
Sandra Hinchliffe
November 23 2015
Recipes

7 Healthy Dinner Ideas For When You're Broke + Just Can't

What mbg editors (aka the healthiest people ever) eat.

#dinner
Liz Moody
October 9 2017

36 Questions That Can Make Anyone Fall In Love, Says Science

I have always thought of love as an elusive beast — hard to catch and hard to keep. Once I found it, I would do anything I could to keep it alive —...

#relationships #happiness #abundance #personal growth #soul mates
Shannon Kaiser
November 3 2015
Home

10 Activities To Make You Happier Today — That Don't Involve Spending Money

Creative, free activities can bring you just as much joy as anything money can buy. See if you can incorporate any of these 10 ideas into your routine...

#money #productivity #happiness #abundance
Anna Newell Jones
November 15 2015
Women's Health

DIY: 4 All-Natural Skin Care Recipes

Have you run out of your favorite skin care product? Are you on a tight budget? Or have the products you use just stopped working for you? Don’t...

#beauty #wellness #skin #essential oils
Marina De Giovanni
March 18 2014
Functional Food