Friendships

How I've Dealt With Being Estranged From My Brother

If someone asked me a few years ago how my brother was doing, a lump would immediately form in my throat.

Laura McDonald
August 13 2013

You Can Have Gorgeous, Non-Toxic Nails

I’ve always been extremely sensitive to that horrible toxic aroma that hits you when you walk into a nail salon. I’ve always thought that if something...

Abby Phon
February 18 2013

Is Working Too Much Making You Sick? Read This.

A few years ago, I couldn’t turn off work at all. Skipping events, arriving late to family occasions, and finding myself unable to sleep at night was...

Adelma Lilliston
August 10 2013

How To Detox Your Entire Life

Being holistic is a lifestyle. It’s not just about eating organic food and being a yogi. It’s about looking at your whole life, from your food to your...

Hayley Hobson
May 23 2014

6 Things You Should Never Say When Someone's Been Fired

Six months ago I lost my job. No. Let's get real. I was fired. Via a three-sentence email that provided no explanation for my termination and after...

Stacey Brownlow, M.A.
May 21 2014
Functional Food

The Foods You Should Be Eating To Get Your Daily Dose Of Vitamin E

The compound is super important for immunity and skin health.

Stephanie Eckelkamp
December 16 2018

7 Ways To Be Infectiously Full Of Joy!

I've made some pretty big changes in my life recently and, as a result, I like myself a heck of a lot more. I don't take things so seriously all the...

Mark Boustead
May 19 2014
Parenting

5 FREE Holiday Gifts to Share with Your Kids

A “free” gift is precious and priceless.

Rachel Glowacki
December 22 2011

5 Basic Rules For Being A Healthy Vegetarian

When I was 14 years old, I decided to eliminate meat from my diet. I declared it was my love of animals that led me to a vegetarian lifestyle, but in...

Tara Roscioli
February 12 2013
Functional Food

Food Combinations: Is This Ayurveda-Inspired Diet Healthy?

The premise: Certain food combos can improve (or wreck) your digestion.

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
December 8 2011
Functional Food

The 4 Superfoods You Aren't Eating Enough Of (And No, Kale Isn't Included)

We can choose to eat foods that feed disease, or we can choose to eat those that feed our health.

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
October 23 2015

How Yoga Made Me A Better Parent

My wife and I are the proud parents of six beautiful children. Raising six kids in this day and age is challenging, to say the least. We love each...

Gerald Saluti
May 14 2014
Spirituality

I Paid $20 To Have My Aura Photographed

"Your colors are beautiful; they're bright, thick and full."

Allie White
October 22 2015

What Is Anxiety & How Can We Learn From It?

A 60-year old man bolts awake every morning at 4am worrying about his financial future (even though he's financially secure).

Sheryl Paul, M.A.
July 30 2013
Personal Growth

10 Habits Of Emotionally Resilient People

Ever notice how some people are stressed during transitions while others can just roll with the punches?

Amita Patel, LMSW
May 11 2014
Personal Growth

When I'm Honest About Turning 35, Sometimes It Feels Like I'm Being Left Behind

Confession: I am 35 and not married and I don't have kids and I'm not a publisher and I don't own a big house or a car and I'm not where I always...

Katie Devine
March 6 2013

7 Simple Steps To Relieve Pain (Without Taking Drugs)

Millions of Americans experience chronic pain. If you do, you know it can interfere with work, exercise, relationships, sleep — even your self-esteem...

Aviva Romm, M.D.
May 9 2014
Integrative Health
Love

Why Vegans Make Better Lovers

Did you know eating a vegan diet can help with your love life, too?

Maria Marlowe
February 4 2013