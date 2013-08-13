2564 results for
How I've Dealt With Being Estranged From My Brother
If someone asked me a few years ago how my brother was doing, a lump would immediately form in my throat.
You Can Have Gorgeous, Non-Toxic Nails
I’ve always been extremely sensitive to that horrible toxic aroma that hits you when you walk into a nail salon. I’ve always thought that if something...
Is Working Too Much Making You Sick? Read This.
A few years ago, I couldn’t turn off work at all. Skipping events, arriving late to family occasions, and finding myself unable to sleep at night was...
How To Detox Your Entire Life
Being holistic is a lifestyle. It’s not just about eating organic food and being a yogi. It’s about looking at your whole life, from your food to your...
6 Things You Should Never Say When Someone's Been Fired
Six months ago I lost my job. No. Let's get real. I was fired. Via a three-sentence email that provided no explanation for my termination and after...
The Foods You Should Be Eating To Get Your Daily Dose Of Vitamin E
The compound is super important for immunity and skin health.
7 Ways To Be Infectiously Full Of Joy!
I've made some pretty big changes in my life recently and, as a result, I like myself a heck of a lot more. I don't take things so seriously all the...
5 FREE Holiday Gifts to Share with Your Kids
A “free” gift is precious and priceless.
5 Basic Rules For Being A Healthy Vegetarian
When I was 14 years old, I decided to eliminate meat from my diet. I declared it was my love of animals that led me to a vegetarian lifestyle, but in...
Food Combinations: Is This Ayurveda-Inspired Diet Healthy?
The premise: Certain food combos can improve (or wreck) your digestion.
The 4 Superfoods You Aren't Eating Enough Of (And No, Kale Isn't Included)
We can choose to eat foods that feed disease, or we can choose to eat those that feed our health.
How Yoga Made Me A Better Parent
My wife and I are the proud parents of six beautiful children. Raising six kids in this day and age is challenging, to say the least. We love each...
I Paid $20 To Have My Aura Photographed
"Your colors are beautiful; they're bright, thick and full."
What Is Anxiety & How Can We Learn From It?
A 60-year old man bolts awake every morning at 4am worrying about his financial future (even though he's financially secure).
10 Habits Of Emotionally Resilient People
Ever notice how some people are stressed during transitions while others can just roll with the punches?
When I'm Honest About Turning 35, Sometimes It Feels Like I'm Being Left Behind
Confession: I am 35 and not married and I don't have kids and I'm not a publisher and I don't own a big house or a car and I'm not where I always...
7 Simple Steps To Relieve Pain (Without Taking Drugs)
Millions of Americans experience chronic pain. If you do, you know it can interfere with work, exercise, relationships, sleep — even your self-esteem...
Think You'll Never Stop Snoring? These 12 Natural Solutions Could Be The Trick
Less snoring means more quality sleep.
What You Should NEVER Say To Someone Who's Had A Miscarriage (And What To Say Instead)
One year ago, I had a miscarriage.
Why Vegans Make Better Lovers
Did you know eating a vegan diet can help with your love life, too?