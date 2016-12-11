2553 results for
How One Woman's Triumph Over Depression & Obesity Sparked A Holistic Wellness Mecca
"If you change yourself on the inside it will reflect on the outside." —Karla Dascal
The Case For Monogamy
Monogamy is getting a bad rap these days.
21 Ways To Detox Your Home
Many of us have done a detox in order to eliminate internal toxins from our body, but how many of us do anything about the toxins in our homes? Common...
Is Working Too Much Making You Sick? Read This.
A few years ago, I couldn’t turn off work at all. Skipping events, arriving late to family occasions, and finding myself unable to sleep at night was...
5 Tips to Teach Children Mindfulness & Meditation
Help them relax, de-stress and learn how to connect to their own inner source of calm.
10 Ways To Make Big Decisions You'll Never Regret
Life is filled with choices, and we’re not even aware of many of the ones we’re actually making. For example, when I was expected to see 40 patients...
6 Lessons from My 30-Day Yoga Challenge
Taking a 90-minute class in a room that’s heated to over 100 degrees for 30 days in a row has got to trigger some change, right?
What Every Poultry Eater Needs To Know About Buying & Eating Chicken
Though America still eats more meat than any virtually other country in the world, consumption at home has been on a downward slide for the past...
Why Vegans Make Better Lovers
Did you know eating a vegan diet can help with your love life, too?
What's Really Hurting Your Sex Drive + 5 Ways To Fix It
If you ever feel like your love life is lagging and others are having all the fun in bed, you may be tempted to blame the lack of passion on your...
When I'm Honest About Turning 35, Sometimes It Feels Like I'm Being Left Behind
Confession: I am 35 and not married and I don't have kids and I'm not a publisher and I don't own a big house or a car and I'm not where I always...
7 Reasons I Decided Not To Circumcise My Son
When I became pregnant with our first child, a baby boy, it was a topic that quickly surfaced as something that needed deep attention and discussion.
How To Take The Stress Out Of Cooking & Make Your Food Holistically Healthy
Note to self: Create a kitchen altar.
9 Strategies For Fast & Healthy Weight Loss
I recently had a reader preparing for an upcoming trip to Waikiki, where — get this — her husband’s ex-wife will be staying nearby. So she needed a...
What Is Anxiety & How Can We Learn From It?
A 60-year old man bolts awake every morning at 4am worrying about his financial future (even though he's financially secure).
3 Things To Look For In Your Beauty Products
Three crucial factors for making sure your natural skin care is not only good for you, but also as effective as possible
How To Detox Your Entire Life
Being holistic is a lifestyle. It’s not just about eating organic food and being a yogi. It’s about looking at your whole life, from your food to your...
6 Things You Should Never Say When Someone's Been Fired
Six months ago I lost my job. No. Let's get real. I was fired. Via a three-sentence email that provided no explanation for my termination and after...
7 Ways To Be Infectiously Full Of Joy!
I've made some pretty big changes in my life recently and, as a result, I like myself a heck of a lot more. I don't take things so seriously all the...
What We Can Learn From The "Pre-Colonial" Diet
Chef Sean Sherman is making waves in the culinary world by cooking from his roots. As part of the indigenous tribe Oglala Lakota, he's spent the last...