How One Woman's Triumph Over Depression & Obesity Sparked A Holistic Wellness Mecca

​"If you change yourself on the inside it will reflect on the outside." —Karla Dascal

#empowerment
Will Jelbert
December 11 2016
Love

The Case For Monogamy

Monogamy is getting a bad rap these days.

#love #relationships #personal growth
Sue Johnson, M.A., EdD
May 19 2014

21 Ways To Detox Your Home

Many of us have done a detox in order to eliminate internal toxins from our body, but how many of us do anything about the toxins in our homes? Common...

#toxic #environmentalism #personal growth #detox
Frank Lipman, M.D.
July 15 2013

Is Working Too Much Making You Sick? Read This.

A few years ago, I couldn’t turn off work at all. Skipping events, arriving late to family occasions, and finding myself unable to sleep at night was...

#healing #personal growth #boundaries
Adelma Lilliston
August 10 2013
Parenting

5 Tips to Teach Children Mindfulness & Meditation

Help them relax, de-stress and learn how to connect to their own inner source of calm.

#Yoga for Kids #breathing #meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection
Lorraine Murray
July 17 2012

10 Ways To Make Big Decisions You'll Never Regret

Life is filled with choices, and we’re not even aware of many of the ones we’re actually making. For example, when I was expected to see 40 patients...

#personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
May 19 2015
Spirituality

6 Lessons from My 30-Day Yoga Challenge

Taking a 90-minute class in a room that’s heated to over 100 degrees for 30 days in a row has got to trigger some change, right?

#mindfulness #yogis #mind body connection #personal growth #yoga
Oneika Mays
July 16 2012
Food Trends

What Every Poultry Eater Needs To Know About Buying & Eating Chicken

Though America still eats more meat than any virtually other country in the world, consumption at home has been on a downward slide for the past...

#nutrition #environmentalism #meat #healthy foods
Frank Lipman, M.D.
June 10 2014
Love

Why Vegans Make Better Lovers

Did you know eating a vegan diet can help with your love life, too?

#love #relationships #sex #vegan
Maria Marlowe
February 4 2013

What's Really Hurting Your Sex Drive + 5 Ways To Fix It

If you ever feel like your love life is lagging and others are having all the fun in bed, you may be tempted to blame the lack of passion on your...

#sexuality #hormones #sex #health #libido
Alisa Vitti
December 22 2015
Personal Growth

When I'm Honest About Turning 35, Sometimes It Feels Like I'm Being Left Behind

Confession: I am 35 and not married and I don't have kids and I'm not a publisher and I don't own a big house or a car and I'm not where I always...

#love #relationships #personal growth #aging #self-acceptance
Katie Devine
March 6 2013
Parenting

7 Reasons I Decided Not To Circumcise My Son

When I became pregnant with our first child, a baby boy, it was a topic that quickly surfaced as something that needed deep attention and discussion.

#parenting advice #pregnancy #motherhood #parenting
Sarah Kamrath
December 17 2015
Functional Food

9 Strategies For Fast & Healthy Weight Loss

I recently had a reader preparing for an upcoming trip to Waikiki, where — get this — her husband’s ex-wife will be staying nearby. So she needed a...

#stress #fitness #fat #weight loss
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
June 2 2014

What Is Anxiety & How Can We Learn From It?

A 60-year old man bolts awake every morning at 4am worrying about his financial future (even though he's financially secure).

#anxiety #stress #personal growth
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
July 30 2013
Beauty

3 Things To Look For In Your Beauty Products

Three crucial factors for making sure your natural skin care is not only good for you, but also as effective as possible

#beauty #skin #aging
Trevor Cates, N.D.
December 4 2015

How To Detox Your Entire Life

Being holistic is a lifestyle. It’s not just about eating organic food and being a yogi. It’s about looking at your whole life, from your food to your...

#relationships #toxic #beauty #wellness #tips
Hayley Hobson
May 23 2014

6 Things You Should Never Say When Someone's Been Fired

Six months ago I lost my job. No. Let's get real. I was fired. Via a three-sentence email that provided no explanation for my termination and after...

#healing #relationships #balance #work #wellness
Stacey Brownlow, M.A.
May 21 2014

7 Ways To Be Infectiously Full Of Joy!

I've made some pretty big changes in my life recently and, as a result, I like myself a heck of a lot more. I don't take things so seriously all the...

#healing #balance #happiness #gratitude #wellness
Mark Boustead
May 19 2014

What We Can Learn From The "Pre-Colonial" Diet

Chef Sean Sherman is making waves in the culinary world by cooking from his roots. As part of the indigenous tribe Oglala Lakota, he's spent the last...

#chefs #food
Leah Vanderveldt
November 25 2015