How to Eat to Prevent Alzheimer’s, According To A Neuroscientist

Including the 3 foods she recommends consuming daily.

#inflammation #brain
Nicole Avena, Ph.D.
April 18 2019
Personal Growth

Reset Your Digestive System With This 6-Ingredient Soup

Simple and delicious ingredients to make your body feel great.

#soup
Nicole Pisani
January 31 2017
Travel

A Cleansing Soup To Reset Your Digestive System

Who couldn't use a bowl of soup on a day like today?

#recipes #soup #healthy recipes #food #vegan recipes
Nicole Pisani
January 8 2017
Love

4 Relationship Tips French Women Swear By

"It doesn't have to be super fancy lingerie, but a nice matching set of lace underwear and bra go a long way."

#love #relationships #sexuality #sex
Leigh Weingus
August 7 2017
Food Trends

Kroger Adds Plant-Based Meats To Its Already Impressive Vegan Line

They'll join vegan chocolate chip cookie dough, oat milk, and deli products.

#news #vegetarian #vegan
Eliza Sullivan
January 9
Food Trends

14 Healthy Eating Secrets From France

Including a magical cure-all food and how they keep hunger at bay.

#functional foods #what I eat in a day #snacks #healthy foods
Liz Moody
April 4 2017
Recipes

Make This Vegan Portobello "Pot Roast" This Christmas Dinner

A classic holiday dish with a vegan twist.

#easy meals #vegan #dinner
Jamie Schneider
December 19 2019
The French Girl Secret Ingredient That Calms Anxiety And Inflammation

This is why they're so calm and beautiful all the time!

#anxiety #immunity
Clotilde Dusoulier
August 3 2017