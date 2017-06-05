416 results for

Functional Food

This Is What A French It-Girl Eats In A Day

A chef-about-town and cookbook author shares what gives her that French-girl glow.

#lunch #breakfast #dinner
Clotilde Dusoulier
June 5 2017
Personal Growth

5 Steps To Get Your Groove Back After Being In A Rut

During times of transition, it’s important to get steady.

#love #wellness #yoga #present #energy
Nicole Taylor Linehan
September 23 2013
Beauty

Want Glowing Skin *And* The Latest Intel On Clean Beauty? Read This

"These are numbers we can’t turn our back on."

#makeup
Alexandra Engler
September 1 2019
The 10 Bedroom Essentials This Yoga Teacher Can't Live Without

Strala yoga founder + new mom Tara Stiles on the 10 bedroom must-haves to create her ultimate sleep sanctuary.

#partner #yoga
Tara Stiles
May 18 2017

7 Healing Herbs You Need In Your Kitchen (But Haven't Heard Of Yet)

We all know that herbs can add flavor to any dish, but a lot of them also have healing properties that can spice up your health routine. However,...

#Herbs #holistic healing #food as medicine
Emma Loewe
February 19 2016
Healthy Weight

How To Completely Eliminate Sugar From Your Life In 2 Months

A five-step plan to help you cut cravings for the sweet stuff.

#cleanse
Nicole Avena, Ph.D.
February 27 2014
Food Trends

Get Excited: These Are The Best Healthy Cookbooks Coming Out This Fall

With options for easy weeknight dinners, vegetarian meals, Mediterranean-inspired dishes, and more.

#Whole30 #vegetarian #easy meals #gluten-free
Liz Moody
August 21 2019

Creamy Carrot, Sweet Potato & Lentil Soup

Step aside, French onion soup and au revoir, buttery bisque! This creamy soup with lentil topping is a great meal during this season of transition...

#healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #coconut oil #food
Rebecca Leffler
March 13 2014
Sex

A Simple Breathing Exercise To Hone Intuition And Nourish Your Third Eye

The nadis are energy channels that run throughout the body — much like our tangible circulatory system — transporting prana (lifeforce) energy to...

#breathing #yoga philosophy #intuition #chakras #energy
Nicole Carlin, M.A.
March 5 2013
Functional Food

The ONE Thing The Healthiest People We Know Do To Detox In January

We asked the country's top wellness experts what was worth prioritizing.

#Whole30 #gut health #intermittent fasting #meditation #smoothies
Liz Moody
January 8 2019
Functional Food
Healthy Weight

I Went On A Radical "Eat Sugar" Diet. Here's What Happened

Just 12 days into this, I put on five pounds. But the real alarm sounded when I showed signs of fatty liver disease after just 18 days.

#food as medicine #sugar #food
Damon Gameau
August 4 2015
Climate Change

8 Household Items You Never Need to Buy Again

These sustainable swaps will save you some serious cash.

#environmentalism #toxins at home #budget
Ashley Morgan
March 6 2017

18 Ways To Sneak More Plants Into Your Diet

Who said getting your daily dose of greens had to be hard?

#food as medicine #vegetarian #health
Joel Kahn, M.D.
March 4 2017
Food Trends
Functional Food
Recipes

French Toast with Amaretto Crème

Morning decadence at its best -- vegan style.

#healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Kris Carr
October 30 2012