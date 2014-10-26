420 results for

Functional Food
PAID CONTENT FOR Penguin Random House Audio

You Only Need One Thing To Transform Your Daily Commute

An audiobook is the perfect way to indulge in some "me time" and distract yourself from the challenges of the day and ease yourself into the evening.

#books #partner #happiness #relaxation #wellness
mindbodygreen
June 19 2017
Personal Growth

This Emotional Intelligence Test Might Soon Be Used During Hiring. Would You Pass?

Employers today care about EQ. Here's how they could measure it.

#news
Georgina Berbari
November 20 2018
Recipes

12 Days Of Vegan Cookies

Holiday cookies for your favorite vegan (and everyone else!)

#recipes #dessert #food
Leah Vanderveldt
December 12 2015
Food Trends

Cinco De Mayo Recipe: Nacho Cheese Sauce (Dairy-Free)

I grew up in my dad’s restaurant, which served latin and mexican cuisine. Although my dad never said anything outright, when I went through my...

#vegan #vegan recipes
Brook Nicole
April 30 2013
Functional Food

7 Things You Need To Know Today (March 17)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including why we wear green on St. Patrick's Day, danger facing the Great Barrier Reef, and Seth Meyers'...

#news #news roundup
Elizabeth Inglese
March 17 2017
Integrative Health

These 6 Lessons Changed My Health Forever

They helped me boost my energy, reduce stress, and balance hormones.

#stress #hormones #energy
Locke Hughes
January 18 2018
Recipes

56 Sneaky Names For Sugar

Sugar in small amounts is fine. (In fact, three teaspoons, or 15 grams, a day is still a safe amount for a child to consume). But most of us are...

#sugar #food
Laurie David
September 11 2015
Parenting

What I Wish Everyone Understood About Losing A Child

"My son taught me empathy and forgiveness. He taught me how to look at life with both eyes wide open and with no regret."

#personal growth #depression #parenting
Hope Hollinsworth Coaxum
July 19 2016

France's Favorite Vegetable Dish Simplified

My Aunt Mounette is from Hyeres, the oldest (and extremely charming) resort town on the French Riviera. She's the type of woman who can work out for...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #vegan #food #vegan recipes
Rebeca Plantier
September 4 2015
Beauty

Your Skin Needs Hyaluronic Acid This Week

Is hyaluronic acid the secret to supple skin?

#green beauty #beauty
Lindsay Cohn
January 2 2017
Recipes
Personal Growth
Recipes

DIY: Gluten-Free Pizza Recipe!

Regardless of whether or not you have a gluten or wheat allergy, I highly recommend that you eliminate or reduce the refined flours in your diet.

#gluten #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Brook Nicole
April 15 2013
Mental Health

5 Ways To Retrain Your Brain Into A Positive Powerhouse

How to make sure you're using your 70,000 thoughts in a positive way.

#power of positive thinking #happiness #gratitude #mindfulness #depression
Nicole Graham
April 10 2013
Functional Food