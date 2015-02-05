152 results for
6 Reasons Hiking Is Good For Your Body, Mind & Soul
It nourishes all of your senses
The 10 Fitness Studios Celebrities Love
Want to sweat with Taylor Swift's squad? Read this.
The 10 Best Healthy Cookbooks Of 2017
We've seen over 400 cookbooks this year. These are the 10 best.
Are You Getting The Vitamins & Minerals You Need? How To Tell (And What To Do About It)
It can massively affect your health.
What Are The Koshas And What Can They Do For You?
The koshas are energetic layers or sheaths that move from the outermost layer of skin to the deep spiritual core. The koshas provide a framework for...
Food Might Be The Easiest — And Most Important — Way To Make A Huge Difference In The World. Here's How
Author Julia Turshen and activist Linsey Laidlaw weigh in.
5 Simple Beauty Products You Can Make From Coconut Oil
You’ll be surprised at how easy it is to incorporate coconut oil into your daily beauty routine!
Exactly How To Know If Your Blood Sugar Is Out Of Whack
How do you know if your blood sugar is stable? Our resident expert answers that + more of your burning sugar questions.
5 Steps To Get Your Groove Back After Being In A Rut
During times of transition, it’s important to get steady.
How To Completely Eliminate Sugar From Your Life In 2 Months
A five-step plan to help you cut cravings for the sweet stuff.
A Simple Breathing Exercise To Hone Intuition And Nourish Your Third Eye
The nadis are energy channels that run throughout the body — much like our tangible circulatory system — transporting prana (lifeforce) energy to...
How I Beat The Winter Blues By Stripping Down
Living in the Northeast, every winter I fight against the effect the cold weather has on my state of mind and body. Whether you call it the "winter...
7 Types Of Sexually Unfulfilling Relationships & How To Fix Them
Good relationship, bad sex? Here's what to do.
The ONE Thing The Healthiest People We Know Do To Detox In January
We asked the country's top wellness experts what was worth prioritizing.
Why Is Packing A Healthy Lunch For Work So Hard? We Asked The Pros To Solve All Your Problems
These 14 tips will make meal prepping way easier!
I Went On A Radical "Eat Sugar" Diet. Here's What Happened
Just 12 days into this, I put on five pounds. But the real alarm sounded when I showed signs of fatty liver disease after just 18 days.
The One Thing The Healthiest People We Know Do On Thanksgiving Morning
Plus, the digestive tonic you're gonna want to make and the best breakfast to eat before the big meal.
Meet The Makers Who Are Painting The Wellness World Green
These eco-entrepreneurs are reimagining the products we use every day—and shaping the future of wellness and personal care in the process.
Why Women Over 50 Need To Rethink Weight Loss
10 realities about fitness over 50.
The Power of Turning Inward
Inspiration felicitously reveals itself in an excerpt from Ralph Waldo Emerson’s essay