Outdoors
Personal Growth

The 10 Fitness Studios Celebrities Love

Want to sweat with Taylor Swift's squad? Read this.

#training advice #workout #fitness #training
Gabrielle Frank
February 11 2016
Food Trends

The 10 Best Healthy Cookbooks Of 2017

We've seen over 400 cookbooks this year. These are the 10 best.

#gut health #lunch #autoimmune #dessert #inflammation
Liz Moody
December 13 2017
Functional Food

What Are The Koshas And What Can They Do For You?

The koshas are energetic layers or sheaths that move from the outermost layer of skin to the deep spiritual core. The koshas provide a framework for...

#awareness #breathing #wellness #personal growth #yoga
Nicole Carlin, M.A.
April 23 2013
Food Trends
Beauty

5 Simple Beauty Products You Can Make From Coconut Oil

You’ll be surprised at how easy it is to incorporate coconut oil into your daily beauty routine!

#slideshows #beauty #wellness #superfoods #coconut oil
Nicole Geraci
April 2 2013
Exactly How To Know If Your Blood Sugar Is Out Of Whack

How do you know if your blood sugar is stable? Our resident expert answers that + more of your burning sugar questions.

#yogurt #happiness #wellness #health #snacks
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
August 30 2017
Personal Growth

5 Steps To Get Your Groove Back After Being In A Rut

During times of transition, it’s important to get steady.

#love #wellness #yoga #present #energy
Nicole Taylor Linehan
September 23 2013
Healthy Weight

How To Completely Eliminate Sugar From Your Life In 2 Months

A five-step plan to help you cut cravings for the sweet stuff.

#cleanse
Nicole Avena, Ph.D.
February 27 2014

A Simple Breathing Exercise To Hone Intuition And Nourish Your Third Eye

The nadis are energy channels that run throughout the body — much like our tangible circulatory system — transporting prana (lifeforce) energy to...

#breathing #yoga philosophy #intuition #chakras #energy
Nicole Carlin, M.A.
March 5 2013

How I Beat The Winter Blues By Stripping Down

Living in the Northeast, every winter I fight against the effect the cold weather has on my state of mind and body. Whether you call it the "winter...

#healing #stress #personal growth #depression
Nicole Carlin, M.A.
March 4 2013
Sex
Functional Food

The ONE Thing The Healthiest People We Know Do To Detox In January

We asked the country's top wellness experts what was worth prioritizing.

#Whole30 #gut health #intermittent fasting #meditation #smoothies
Liz Moody
January 8 2019
Functional Food
Healthy Weight

I Went On A Radical "Eat Sugar" Diet. Here's What Happened

Just 12 days into this, I put on five pounds. But the real alarm sounded when I showed signs of fatty liver disease after just 18 days.

#food as medicine #sugar #food
Damon Gameau
August 4 2015
Functional Food

The One Thing The Healthiest People We Know Do On Thanksgiving Morning

Plus, the digestive tonic you're gonna want to make and the best breakfast to eat before the big meal.

#Blood Sugar #digestion #breakfast #holiday
Liz Moody
November 21 2018
Meet The Makers Who Are Painting The Wellness World Green

These eco-entrepreneurs are reimagining the products we use every day—and shaping the future of wellness and personal care in the process.

#toxins at home #organic #climate change
mindbodygreen
April 17 2017
Healthy Weight
Personal Growth

The Power of Turning Inward

Inspiration felicitously reveals itself in an excerpt from Ralph Waldo Emerson’s essay

#personal growth quotes #nature #mindfulness #yogis #yoga
Nicole Newman
June 12 2012