Integrative Health

Reinventing Health with Dr. Frank Lipman, Elena Brower & Kris Carr

An audience of engaged doctors, yogis, and wellness enthusiasts gathered at the Tibet House in Manhattan last week for a talk with Dr. Frank Lipman.

#new york city #yogis #mind body connection #wellness #yoga
Colleen Wachob
October 18 2010
Wellness Trends

Men and Yoga: What's the Biggest Misconception?

The misconceptions that keep men from hitting the mat.

#new york city #yogis #Yoga for Men #yoga #inspiration
Jason Wachob
October 12 2010

29 Empowering Poses For National Yoga Month (Gorgeous Slideshow)

We at MindBodyGreen love the positive effects a yoga practice can have on the body and mind. Since September is National Yoga Month, we decided to...

#slideshows #feminism #yoga #partnered posts
Partner Post
September 17 2013

Sugar, Gluten, Paleo, Vegan: 3 Doctors Debate The Best Way To Eat

Things can get testy when three accomplished physicians (Frank Lipman, Mark Hyman, and Joel Kahn) duke it out over the right way to eat for optimal...

#health #food
mindbodygreen
September 30 2014

6 Pilates Principles for Beginners

Familiarizing yourself with the Pilates Principles will make you more prepared for your first Pilates class.

#pilates #beginners
mindbodygreen
September 29 2009