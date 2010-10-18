1605 results for
Reinventing Health with Dr. Frank Lipman, Elena Brower & Kris Carr
An audience of engaged doctors, yogis, and wellness enthusiasts gathered at the Tibet House in Manhattan last week for a talk with Dr. Frank Lipman.
Men and Yoga: What's the Biggest Misconception?
The misconceptions that keep men from hitting the mat.
29 Empowering Poses For National Yoga Month (Gorgeous Slideshow)
We at MindBodyGreen love the positive effects a yoga practice can have on the body and mind. Since September is National Yoga Month, we decided to...
Sugar, Gluten, Paleo, Vegan: 3 Doctors Debate The Best Way To Eat
Things can get testy when three accomplished physicians (Frank Lipman, Mark Hyman, and Joel Kahn) duke it out over the right way to eat for optimal...
6 Pilates Principles for Beginners
Familiarizing yourself with the Pilates Principles will make you more prepared for your first Pilates class.