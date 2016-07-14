1605 results for
3 Ways A Romantic Relationship Can Spark Your Spiritual Awakening
Your relationship is a spiritual path. It's a way for you to awaken to all of yourself—to the illusions you're still carrying and to the love that...
5 Ways To Get What You Want In Bed
In my sexuality education workshops, there is one question people ask me very often: "How do I tell my partner what I like?"
Inside The Trendy New Workout Everyone Is Addicted To
Who knew bouncing around could burn so many calories?
5 Reasons You're Bloated + What To Do About It
There are many easy steps you can take at home to get a jump-start on your digestive health and rid yourself of the bloat.
4 Truths About A Sacred Relationship
If a sacred relationship is anything, it’s everything! It doesn’t look a certain way—it looks like what’s showing up in front of you right now. It...
Why You Should Be Drinking More Bone Broth
Homemade soup has a strong reputation as a healing food and there's a good reason for that. In particular, soups made with bone broth are especially...
10 Ways To Feel More Ease In Your Life
After ten years of battling my weight, I finally realized I didn't have a weight problem. I had a "managing my emotions" problem.
This Neurologist's 10-Day Reset Plan Can Help You Reclaim Your Health
You can do this.
Why The Secret To Getting Healthy Starts With Your Lymph
With the start of the New Year, it seems new health goals and resolutions are just a given. If you've got some new health initiatives on the table or...
15 Wellness Experts On Their Thanksgiving Morning Rituals
Absolutely trying No. 9.
The Secret To Getting Muscle Definition
Each step in my journey revealed the power we all possess to transform ourselves, inside and out.
Get To Know The 4 Phases Of Your Menstrual Cycle
Tap into the different physical and emotional strengths that the phases in your cycle can bring about in you.
The Secret To Falling Asleep When You're Seriously Stressed
Adopt these nighttime rituals to chill out, shut down, and sleep peacefully through the night.
A Yoga Sequence To Burn Through Impurities & Fuel Transformation
Poses that stoke our inner fire leave us light, clear, and more brilliant than we imagined possible.
Bloat & Digestion Issues? These 8 Supplements Are Here To Help
Say goodbye to bloat.
If I Never Teach a Yoga Class, I’ll Still Be Glad I Did Teacher Training
I completed yoga teacher training through YogaWorks in December of last year. I still haven’t taught a public class. And I’m okay with that.
Why We Aren't Anti-Aging, We Are Pro-Healthy Aging
In 2020, we are officially declaring the war on aesthetic aging over.
7 Yoga Poses To Balance Your Chakras
Say goodbye to all that negative prana and hello to balance.
I’m a Registered Dietitian. Here’s What People Get Wrong About A Plant-Based Diet
Plant-based eating explained.
A Simple 20-Minute Yoga Sequence You Can Do Anywhere
When traveling is your passion and yoga and fitness are on your everyday to-do list, it can be difficult to choose between the two. With these moves,...