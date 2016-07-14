1605 results for

Love

3 Ways A Romantic Relationship Can Spark Your Spiritual Awakening

Your relationship is a spiritual path. It's a way for you to awaken to all of yourself—to the illusions you're still carrying and to the love that...

#love #relationships #personal growth
Shelly Bullard, MFT
July 14 2016
Sex

5 Ways To Get What You Want In Bed

In my sexuality education workshops, there is one question people ask me very often: "How do I tell my partner what I like?"

#relationships #awareness #sex #personal growth #communication
Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
November 25 2014
Routines

Inside The Trendy New Workout Everyone Is Addicted To

Who knew bouncing around could burn so many calories?

#workout
Leigh Weingus
July 14 2016

5 Reasons You're Bloated + What To Do About It

There are many easy steps you can take at home to get a jump-start on your digestive health and rid yourself of the bloat.

#healing #digestion #health #microbiome
Shawn Mynar
July 13 2016
Love

4 Truths About A Sacred Relationship

If a sacred relationship is anything, it’s everything! It doesn’t look a certain way—it looks like what’s showing up in front of you right now. It...

#love #relationships #spirituality
Shelly Bullard, MFT
July 12 2016

Why You Should Be Drinking More Bone Broth

Homemade soup has a strong reputation as a healing food and there's a good reason for that. In particular, soups made with bone broth are especially...

#nutrition #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Francesca Alfano
November 21 2014

10 Ways To Feel More Ease In Your Life

After ten years of battling my weight, I finally realized I didn't have a weight problem. I had a "managing my emotions" problem.

#mindfulness #mind body connection #relaxation #wellness #personal growth
Jamie Mendell
November 20 2014
Mental Health

Why The Secret To Getting Healthy Starts With Your Lymph

With the start of the New Year, it seems new health goals and resolutions are just a given. If you've got some new health initiatives on the table or...

#Ayurveda #cleanse #immunity #detox
Melissa Schollaert
December 31 2013
Personal Growth
Motivation

The Secret To Getting Muscle Definition

Each step in my journey revealed the power we all possess to transform ourselves, inside and out.

#fitness #wellness
Lara Hudson
November 16 2014
Women's Health

Get To Know The 4 Phases Of Your Menstrual Cycle

Tap into the different physical and emotional strengths that the phases in your cycle can bring about in you.

#empowerment #hormones #energy
Nicole Jardim
November 13 2014
Personal Growth

The Secret To Falling Asleep When You're Seriously Stressed

Adopt these nighttime rituals to chill out, shut down, and sleep peacefully through the night.

#sleep #mbgsupplements #mindfulness #relaxation #sleeping
Deborah E. Sewitch, PhD, CPC
June 28 2016

A Yoga Sequence To Burn Through Impurities & Fuel Transformation

Poses that stoke our inner fire leave us light, clear, and more brilliant than we imagined possible.

#outdoors #nature #fitness #yoga #yoga sequence
Britt B. Steele
June 27 2016
Integrative Health

If I Never Teach a Yoga Class, I’ll Still Be Glad I Did Teacher Training

I completed yoga teacher training through YogaWorks in December of last year. I still haven’t taught a public class. And I’m okay with that.

#yoga teacher training #personal growth #yoga #self-awareness
Rebecca Seed
June 6 2013
Integrative Health

Why We Aren't Anti-Aging, We Are Pro-Healthy Aging

In 2020, we are officially declaring the war on aesthetic aging over.

#Wellness Trends 2019 #mbgsupplements #healthy aging
mbg editorial
December 8 2019
Routines

7 Yoga Poses To Balance Your Chakras

Say goodbye to all that negative prana and hello to balance.

#slideshows #yoga poses #yoga #chakras #energy
Sarah Walsh
December 5 2013
Functional Food

A Simple 20-Minute Yoga Sequence You Can Do Anywhere

When traveling is your passion and yoga and fitness are on your everyday to-do list, it can be difficult to choose between the two. With these moves,...

#yoga #yoga sequence #travel
Manmohan Singh
May 20 2016