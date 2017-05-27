1605 results for

Healthy Weight

Here's How To Make Sure You're Losing Weight The Right Way

Before you try to lose weight, make these three mindset shifts.

#weight loss #health #self-acceptance
Jennifer Dene
May 22 2017
Friendships

How To Build New, Meaningful Connections In A Large City

We get it: Making friends as an adult can be tough.

#friendship #technology
Shanna Tyler
November 14 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Charlotte's Web

3 Strategies For Actually Being Well-Rested This Holiday Season

How To Get Through The Holiday Season With Plenty Of Chill.

#gut health #partner #CBD
mindbodygreen
November 14 2018
Climate Change

The Environmental Impact Of Eating Vegan For Just One Day

In case you needed another reason to commit to meatless Mondays.

#environmentalism #vegetarian #vegan
Joel Kahn, M.D.
May 19 2017
Wellness Trends
PAID CONTENT FOR Champion Petfoods

5 Ways To Know Your Dog Is Living His Best Life

Our furry friends deserve their happiest, healthiest life! Here are five things that will help prove just that.

#partner #dogs
mindbodygreen
November 6 2018
Meditation

Weekly Horoscope: Some Crazy Astrological Happenings Fall On Tuesday's Election Day

How will history be shaped this Tuesday, November 6?

#astrology
The AstroTwins
November 5 2018

7 Things You Need To Know Today (May 11)

All the wellness news you need to know, including "noisy" knees, new research on falling asleep, and more evidence of the gut-brain connection.

#sleep #fitness #news roundup #health #cancer
Lindsay Kellner
May 11 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Weleda

4 Things That Happen When You Switch Over to a Plant-Rich Skincare Regimen

Dive in and you might notice the many benefits of switching to a natural routine.

#partner #skin care
mindbodygreen
November 1 2018
Recovery

Could Sleeping On The Floor Help You Rest Easier?

Why would we voluntarily forsake our warm beds?

#sleep #stress #minimalism #mbgsupplements
Jenny McCoy
September 25 2015
Spirituality

I Never Knew I Was At Risk For A Stroke. Here's What I Wish I Knew

Learn to manage inflammation and prevent a stroke.

#holistic healing #wellness #health
Jessica Diaz
February 20 2017
Recovery
Parenting
Sex

The Sexual Health Benefits Of A Jade Egg + How To Actually Use One

Should you add a jade egg to your self-care practice?

#sexuality #sex #health
Devi Ward
February 13 2017