10 Powerful Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder + How To Use It
Touted as the new green tea, this superfood provides some amazing benefits.
7 Things You Can Do Now To Make Sure You Have A Healthy Baby In The Future
If you want kids someday, here are a few ways to start preparing your body.
8 Protein-Packed Vegan Breakfasts
Below are a few of my favorite high-volume and high-protein recipes. The smoothie bowls and chia seed pudding recipes are perfect for making ahead of...
How I Raised Teenagers Who Tell Me Everything — Even When It's Hard
I needed to make sure they could make good decisions on their own.
9 Strategies For Fast & Healthy Weight Loss
I recently had a reader preparing for an upcoming trip to Waikiki, where — get this — her husband’s ex-wife will be staying nearby. So she needed a...
Lauren Ash On Creating Diverse Wellness Spaces, Healing & Changing Consciousness
Lauren Ash is making the wellness world more accessible for everyone, one om at a time.
I Was Held At Gunpoint. Here's What I Wish Everyone Knew About Trauma
Ultimately, that night taught me so many valuable lessons about the importance of faith and resilience.
The One-Day Thyroid Diet This Hormone Doctor Swears By
It'll make you look and feel 10 years younger.
25 Things Happy People Do Differently
We all experience moments of insecurity, frustration, stress and even depression, but for some of us, these moments last longer than others.
I've Lived In A Van With My Family For The Past 6 Years. Here's What My Life Is Like
Downsizing is more a shift in attitude that affords you the resources to live your passion
10 Almost Effortless Ways To Bring Good Vibes Into Your Life
Here are 10 ways to harness your own subtle spirituality and invite good vibes into your life.
This One-Day Diet Is All You Need To Start Taming Inflammation
Recipes, tips, and more!
After 16 Years With My Wife, It Still Feels Like The Honeymoon Phase. Here's Why
I met the love of my life at 17, while both of us were working at Burger King. She hated me at first — thought I was an arrogant know-it-all. Over the...
These Are The 9 Healthiest Fruits To Beat Inflammation, Lose Weight & Boost Brain Health
Bonus: They're delicious and easily accessible, too!
Is Avocado Oil The New Coconut Oil? I Tested 9 Uses & Here's What I Found
It was only a matter of time before the ubiquitous superfood made its way into beauty cabinets everywhere.
This Keto-Friendly Food List & 7-Day Meal Plan Make Going Low Carb (Almost) A Breeze
You'll be on your way to ketosis!
5 Health & Fitness Apps That Make My Life Better
If you’re anything like me, nothing gets you feeling motivated and pumped up to accomplish all your health and fitness goals like a really awesome...
8 Better-For-You Beauty Products You Can Find At Target (Under $15)
There are gems to be found in Target.
Move Over, Pasta! 5 Foods Athletes Should Eat
So if pasta and chocolate milk are out, what should you eat pre- and post-race?
Prepare To Itch. Here Are The Best Natural Lice Treatments For You & Your Kids
Try not to scratch your head while reading this.