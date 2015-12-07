2716 results for

Functional Food

10 Powerful Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder + How To Use It

Touted as the new green tea, this superfood provides some amazing benefits.

#Herbs #tea #superfoods
Allison Young
December 7 2015
Women's Health

7 Things You Can Do Now To Make Sure You Have A Healthy Baby In The Future

If you want kids someday, here are a few ways to start preparing your body.

#fertility #pregnancy #microbiome #motherhood #parenting
Aviva Romm, M.D.
June 5 2014
Recipes

8 Protein-Packed Vegan Breakfasts

Below are a few of my favorite high-volume and high-protein recipes. The smoothie bowls and chia seed pudding recipes are perfect for making ahead of...

#recipes #healthy recipes #breakfast #food #vegan recipes
Jorge Cruise
December 3 2015
Parenting

How I Raised Teenagers Who Tell Me Everything — Even When It's Hard

I needed to make sure they could make good decisions on their own.

#motherhood
Gracie X
December 3 2015

9 Strategies For Fast & Healthy Weight Loss

I recently had a reader preparing for an upcoming trip to Waikiki, where — get this — her husband’s ex-wife will be staying nearby. So she needed a...

#stress #fitness #fat #weight loss
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
June 2 2014
Change-Makers

Lauren Ash On Creating Diverse Wellness Spaces, Healing & Changing Consciousness

Lauren Ash is making the wellness world more accessible for everyone, one om at a time.

#empowerment #social good #feminism #makinghistory
Adaeze Elechi
February 26 2019
Personal Growth

I Was Held At Gunpoint. Here's What I Wish Everyone Knew About Trauma

Ultimately, that night taught me so many valuable lessons about the importance of faith and resilience.

#healing #personal growth #first-person
Samantha Messersmith
November 28 2015
Integrative Health

25 Things Happy People Do Differently

We all experience moments of insecurity, frustration, stress and even depression, but for some of us, these moments last longer than others.

#anxiety #happiness #joy #personal growth #depression
Shannon Kaiser
August 1 2013
Off-the-Grid

I've Lived In A Van With My Family For The Past 6 Years. Here's What My Life Is Like

Downsizing is more a shift in attitude that affords you the resources to live your passion

#environmentalism
Stevie Trujillo
November 18 2015
Spirituality

10 Almost Effortless Ways To Bring Good Vibes Into Your Life

Here are 10 ways to harness your own subtle spirituality and invite good vibes into your life.

#balance #yoga #astrology #spirituality #realtalk: fitness
Emma Mildon
November 17 2015
Recipes
Love

After 16 Years With My Wife, It Still Feels Like The Honeymoon Phase. Here's Why

I met the love of my life at 17, while both of us were working at Burger King. She hated me at first — thought I was an arrogant know-it-all. Over the...

#relationships #happiness #sex #personal growth #soul mates
Kimanzi Constable
November 15 2015
Functional Food
Beauty

Is Avocado Oil The New Coconut Oil? I Tested 9 Uses & Here's What I Found

It was only a matter of time before the ubiquitous superfood made its way into beauty cabinets everywhere.

#avocado #beauty #diy beauty #skin #coconut oil
Allie White
November 11 2015
Food Trends

5 Health & Fitness Apps That Make My Life Better

If you’re anything like me, nothing gets you feeling motivated and pumped up to accomplish all your health and fitness goals like a really awesome...

#fitness #yoga #technology #food #apps
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
May 15 2014
Beauty
Routines

Move Over, Pasta! 5 Foods Athletes Should Eat

So if pasta and chocolate milk are out, what should you eat pre- and post-race?

#avocado #slideshows #chia seed #healthy foods #food
Caroline Stahlschmidt
July 23 2013
Beauty

Prepare To Itch. Here Are The Best Natural Lice Treatments For You & Your Kids

Try not to scratch your head while reading this.

#hair
Kayleigh Roberts
January 19 2019