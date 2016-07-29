2690 results for

How To Get A Workout In When You Have Absolutely No Time

Yes, you can do tree pose while you're standing in line.

#workout
Shauna Harrison, Ph.D.
July 29 2016
Sex

How Tantric Sex Helped Me Find My Life's True Purpose

"Tantra has changed my life. It's given me my life's purpose. It fills me with creative, spiritual, and sexual energy that makes me excited to wake up...

#relationships #career #manifestation #sexuality #meditation
Psalm Isadora
July 22 2016

5 Tips To Eat Healthy In The Face Of Social Pressure

It can be challenging to lose weight and stay fit during the holiday season, as I'm sure you know. Not only are there lots of unhealthy food triggers,...

#stress #visualization #holidays #weight loss #healthy foods
Jon Gabriel
December 9 2014
Healthy Weight

5 Things Healthy People Do Every Day Before Work

Adding five things to your day usually means taking more time out of it, right?

#stress #meditation #work #wellness #digestion
Meredith Nordhem
January 16 2014
Food Trends

Your 3-Day Winter Detox

A detox plan, the way a doctor recommends.

#personal growth #cleanse #detox
Aviva Romm, M.D.
January 25 2013

4 Tantric Practices To Build Intimacy In Your Relationship

We're especially excited about the idea of "conscious sensuality."

#love #relationships #sexuality #sex #communication
Shelly Bullard, MFT
July 2 2016
Food Trends

What Runner & Olympic Hopeful Becky Wade Eats In A Day

This fast foodie bakes her own bread, loves to snack, and never counts calories.

#running #fitness #olympics #what I eat in a day
Becky Wade
June 30 2016
Personal Growth

The Secret To Falling Asleep When You're Seriously Stressed

Adopt these nighttime rituals to chill out, shut down, and sleep peacefully through the night.

#sleep #mbgsupplements #mindfulness #relaxation #sleeping
Deborah E. Sewitch, PhD, CPC
June 28 2016
Spirituality
Routines

3 Fun Exercises That Help Kids Tap Into Their Emotions

These activities can help all of us to acknowledge, release, and create a conversation with and around our feelings.

#happiness #parenting advice #mindfulness #parenting
Erica Golub
June 18 2016
Spirituality

9 Habits To Manifest Your Dreams Using The Law Of Attraction

The first step to using the law of attraction is shifting to more positive way of thinking. In order to become a master at manifesting with the law of...

#Purpose #Journey #energy
Sonia Lopez Simpson
November 14 2014
Functional Food
Personal Growth

I Left A Marriage After 18 Years. Here's What I Learned

I've come to understand that I was causing my own suffering with expectations of what I thought my life should be.

#relationships #breakup #acceptance #personal growth #divorce
Debbie Hampton
November 3 2014
Mental Health

How Do You Know When It's Time For Antidepressants?

When to turn to medication over a natural route of food therapy.

#anxiety #healing #disease #hormones #depression
Alisa Vitti
November 3 2014

What Training Like A Navy SEAL Taught Me About Recovery

I made it through the most intense exercise experience of my life—50 hours at SEALFIT Koroko boot camp—because I trained hard and focused on my...

#training advice #breathing #fitness #meditation #yoga
Steve Costello
May 26 2016
Personal Growth
Social Good
Personal Growth

10 Steps To Start Healing After A Bad Breakup

Improve the strength of your inner compass with these steps.

#healing #relationships #breakup #meditation #personal growth
Eddy Baller
October 24 2014