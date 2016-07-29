2690 results for
How To Get A Workout In When You Have Absolutely No Time
Yes, you can do tree pose while you're standing in line.
How Tantric Sex Helped Me Find My Life's True Purpose
"Tantra has changed my life. It's given me my life's purpose. It fills me with creative, spiritual, and sexual energy that makes me excited to wake up...
5 Tips To Eat Healthy In The Face Of Social Pressure
It can be challenging to lose weight and stay fit during the holiday season, as I'm sure you know. Not only are there lots of unhealthy food triggers,...
How I Lost Weight On Vacation
Keep the morning simple.
5 Things Healthy People Do Every Day Before Work
Adding five things to your day usually means taking more time out of it, right?
Your 3-Day Winter Detox
A detox plan, the way a doctor recommends.
4 Tantric Practices To Build Intimacy In Your Relationship
We're especially excited about the idea of "conscious sensuality."
What Runner & Olympic Hopeful Becky Wade Eats In A Day
This fast foodie bakes her own bread, loves to snack, and never counts calories.
The Secret To Falling Asleep When You're Seriously Stressed
Adopt these nighttime rituals to chill out, shut down, and sleep peacefully through the night.
The Crystals You Should Always Have In Your Workspace
Crystals are the new Zen gardens.
The Yoga Sequence Our Wellness Editor Swears By For A Good Night's Sleep
She does this every single night.
3 Fun Exercises That Help Kids Tap Into Their Emotions
These activities can help all of us to acknowledge, release, and create a conversation with and around our feelings.
9 Habits To Manifest Your Dreams Using The Law Of Attraction
The first step to using the law of attraction is shifting to more positive way of thinking. In order to become a master at manifesting with the law of...
Seaweed Is The New Kale: A Doctor Explains
Call it the new kale.
I Left A Marriage After 18 Years. Here's What I Learned
I've come to understand that I was causing my own suffering with expectations of what I thought my life should be.
How Do You Know When It's Time For Antidepressants?
When to turn to medication over a natural route of food therapy.
What Training Like A Navy SEAL Taught Me About Recovery
I made it through the most intense exercise experience of my life—50 hours at SEALFIT Koroko boot camp—because I trained hard and focused on my...
Why Restoring Self-Trust Will Transform Your Life
In other words, knowing yourself +
Capsule Wardrobes: How To Give Your Closet A Minimalist Makeover
Prepare for some serious closet envy.
10 Steps To Start Healing After A Bad Breakup
Improve the strength of your inner compass with these steps.