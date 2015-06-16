8040 results for

How To Get Some Sunshine (But Still Protect Your Skin)

We’ve been told for decades that we need to slather ourselves with sunscreen all day long — whether it’s sunny or cloudy, winter or summer — in order...

#beauty #skin #cancer #aging
Meghan Telpner
June 16 2015

In A Relationship Rut? 5 Ways To Have More Sex

Whether you're newlywed or many years married, your sex life is guaranteed to ebb and flow. This process is totally normal and natural, so don't panic...

#love #healing #relationships #happiness #wellness
Kellee Khalil
June 25 2014
Motivation

Kathryn Budig Shares Her Secrets of Success and Happiness

Kathryn Budig has a talent at making the impossible seem possible, in yoga and in life.

#love #happiness #yoga #inspiration
Kristen Matthews
December 17 2012
Spirituality

8 Amazing Yogic Quotations and Reflections

As a self-confessed quote-aholic I am continuously inspired by quotes by great leaders, thinkers, and spiritual teachers.

#Gandhi #mindfulness #yogis #personal growth #yoga
Noelle Beaugureau
June 28 2012
Mental Health

How To Break Up With Anxiety ... For Good

Anxiety is something we learn. That means we can unlearn it.

#happiness #personal growth
Chloe Brotheridge
June 15 2015
Integrative Health
Motivation

The Unexpected Workout That Finally Helped Me Get Fit

You can do it anywhere. Really.

#running #hiit
Monil Shah
March 31 2017
Personal Growth

How Anxiety & Addiction Saved My Life

My disorder forced me to focus on how I was living my life.

#addiction #mind body connection #personal growth
Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
May 20 2014
Routines

How To Practice Side Plank B & Actually Grab Your Foot (Infographic)

Here's what typically goes through my mind when I'm practicing Side Plank B.

#infographic #yoga poses #yogis #yoga #yoga move
Alexandria Crow
July 31 2015
Motivation

5 Reasons Why I Love Bikram Yoga

No matter what stage of your practice you're in, there are so many reasons to get your yoga on with Bikram.

#bikram yoga #savasana #yogis #yoga
Lisa Consiglio Ryan
May 29 2012
How Sleep Affects Your Hormones & Brain Function: Doctors Weigh In

All the magical ways sleep shapes our hormone production, brain function and immune response starting the moment our heads hit the pillow.

#sleep #happiness #environmentalism #wellness #health
mindbodygreen
March 30 2017
Functional Food
Home

6 Tips To Make Your Home Into A Stress-Free Sanctuary

A few tips to start to use your home as a place to grow and heal, as well as a place of comfort.

#stress #stress management #energy #home
Allison Carmen
June 14 2015

3 Dates That Will Put The Spark Back In Your Relationship

After being in any relationship for long enough, you take for granted that you know all there is to know. And to some degree that’s true … you learn...

#love #relationships #happiness #wellness #communication
Esther Boykin, LMFT
June 23 2014

17 Ways To Make Sure You're Stretching The Right Way

I like being flexible and it's taken me a long time to get flexible. I'm still working on improving it. From someone who's spent a lot of time...

#flexibility #pain #yoga
Neil Keleher
May 19 2014
Personal Growth
Women's Health
Functional Food
Spirituality