8040 results for
How To Get Some Sunshine (But Still Protect Your Skin)
We’ve been told for decades that we need to slather ourselves with sunscreen all day long — whether it’s sunny or cloudy, winter or summer — in order...
In A Relationship Rut? 5 Ways To Have More Sex
Whether you're newlywed or many years married, your sex life is guaranteed to ebb and flow. This process is totally normal and natural, so don't panic...
Kathryn Budig Shares Her Secrets of Success and Happiness
Kathryn Budig has a talent at making the impossible seem possible, in yoga and in life.
8 Amazing Yogic Quotations and Reflections
As a self-confessed quote-aholic I am continuously inspired by quotes by great leaders, thinkers, and spiritual teachers.
How To Break Up With Anxiety ... For Good
Anxiety is something we learn. That means we can unlearn it.
5 Things Your Tongue Can Tell You
Open wide, it's time to get weird!
The Unexpected Workout That Finally Helped Me Get Fit
You can do it anywhere. Really.
How Anxiety & Addiction Saved My Life
My disorder forced me to focus on how I was living my life.
How To Practice Side Plank B & Actually Grab Your Foot (Infographic)
Here's what typically goes through my mind when I'm practicing Side Plank B.
5 Reasons Why I Love Bikram Yoga
No matter what stage of your practice you're in, there are so many reasons to get your yoga on with Bikram.
How Sleep Affects Your Hormones & Brain Function: Doctors Weigh In
All the magical ways sleep shapes our hormone production, brain function and immune response starting the moment our heads hit the pillow.
5 Ways Sweet Potato Will Revolutionize Your Sugar-Free Cooking
Orange never looked so good.
6 Tips To Make Your Home Into A Stress-Free Sanctuary
A few tips to start to use your home as a place to grow and heal, as well as a place of comfort.
3 Dates That Will Put The Spark Back In Your Relationship
After being in any relationship for long enough, you take for granted that you know all there is to know. And to some degree that’s true … you learn...
4 Strategies To Rid Yourself Of Seasonal Allergies For Good, A Doctor Explains
Are your seasonal allergies actually food allergies in disguise?
17 Ways To Make Sure You're Stretching The Right Way
I like being flexible and it's taken me a long time to get flexible. I'm still working on improving it. From someone who's spent a lot of time...
I Struggled With Addiction For 15 Years. Here's How Fitness Keeps Me Sober
A passion energizes you and enriches your relationships.
Exactly What This Foodie Superstar Ate For A Glowing Pregnancy
Minimal effort, maximum nutrient reward for mom and baby.
Bovine Collagen: Benefits & Why You Should Only Use Grass-Fed
A complete guide to bovine collagen.
9 Spiritual Reads That Never Fail To Boost My Good Vibes
Peace out, bad vibes.