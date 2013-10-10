4749 results for

10-Minute Yoga Sequence To Feel Refreshed

This is one of my favorite go-to sequences. It gets into all those places and spaces that tend to want a little extra love and leaves me feeling open,...

#yoga poses sequence #slideshows #yoga
Jennifer Jarrett
October 10 2013
Recovery

This Workout Is Sweeping The Fitness Industry. Here's Why

"It's a smile from the inside out."

#yoga
Leigh Weingus
January 20 2017

6 Natural Solutions to Conquer Constipation

Between holiday travel, stress, nerves, having to use the relative’s restrooms, and eating more food than usual, it’s not uncommon to get a little...

#constipation #digestion #yoga
Kristin McGee
December 13 2012
Spirituality

9 Ways To "Spring Clean" Your Energy

The season is a natural time for rebirth and new beginnings.

#music #forgiveness #Spring Cleaning #journaling
Tanya Carroll Richardson
March 24 2019

9 Ways To Fall Asleep That You Probably Haven't Tried

How many times have you followed the traditional guidelines (sleep hygiene, low temperature, darkened room etc. etc.) but it just doesn't work?

#breathing #hormones #sleeping
Amy Shah, M.D.
February 25 2015

John Salley: Vegan, PETA Spokesman, NBA Champion

In the prime of his NBA career, John Salley found out his cholesterol was 274. Looking around at men who were still playing despite being much older...

#yoga #personal growth #food
mindbodygreen
October 22 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Emily Esfahani Smith, author of The Power of Meaning: Creating a Life That Matters

The Pursuit Of Happiness Doesn't Actually Make Us Happy. Try This Instead

The foundation for meaningful life—the principles upon which happiness is built—built on four pillars: belonging, purpose, storytelling, and...

#books #happiness #wellness #self-awareness #transformation
Emily Esfahani Smith
January 16 2017
Meditation
Women's Health

10 Symptoms Of Menopause + How To Deal With Them

Many women begin to experience symptoms of menopause, such as hot flashes, before their periods stop. If you feel confused as to why you're prone to...

#Herbs #healing #supplements #calcium #hormones
Gary Elkins, PhD
July 18 2014
Mental Health

An Integrative Dermatologist Explains Why Your Skin & Mental Health Are So Connected

An integrative dermatologist explains the mind-skin connection and the world of psychodermatology.

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Keira Barr, M.D.
March 18 2019

Gluten-Free Cinnamon Rolls (Yum! Yum! Yum!)

These cinnamon rolls would be great for a weekend morning breakfast. As is, they aren't very sweet. You can up the sugar between the layers to 1/2-3/4...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Angel Owens
December 18 2013
Motivation

Pros & Cons of Yoga: Why The Pros Always Outweigh The Cons

If you've been thinking about trying yoga but aren't sure if it's right for you, let's weigh the pros and cons.

#meditation #mindfulness #yogis #mind body connection #yoga
mindbodygreen
May 9 2012

6 Signs You Might Want To Go Dairy-Free

Starting to suspect you’re having an unrequited relationship with dairy? Maybe your beloved morning latte doesn’t love you back, those late-night...

#food as medicine #dairy #food
Katy Salter
January 7 2016
Meditation

How To Rewire Your Brain & Be Better At Life (According To Science)

Here are three of the most compelling conclusions science has revealed about meditation's impact on the way we function.

#healing #happiness #gratitude #meditation #mindfulness
Vanessa Loder, MBA
January 7 2016
Recipes

Healthy Power Baklava

An energy boosting and muscle nourishing snack.

#new york city #healthy recipes #food
Nadya Andreeva
August 25 2011
PAID CONTENT FOR Kohl's

A 5-Night Healthy Meal Plan To Steal From This Raw Food Chef, Yogi, And Mom

Mom and yogi Sophie Jaffe shares five nights of easy weeknight dinners for her family using food-prep tools to help simplify the process.

#recipes #happiness #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods
Sophie Jaffe
January 10 2017
Personal Growth

6 Budgeting Mistakes You're Probably Making

And how to fix them, according to a financial planner.

#Financial Wellness
Emma Loewe
March 13 2019
Personal Growth

16 Affirmations To Inspire A Vibrant, Fulfilling Year

Our thoughts do shape our reality, and now I choose to create a more vibrant, positive, and loving one.

#happiness #gratitude #meditation #abundance #wellness
Rachael Kable
January 4 2016

The Ultimate Green Superfood Smoothie

There are a ton of green smoothie recipes on the internet, but many of them are not exactly healthy. A smoothie that is full of dairy, sweeteners and...

#smoothie #smoothies #vegan #superfoods #food
Summer Sanders
December 14 2013