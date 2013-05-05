7917 results for

10 Rules To Kickstart Healthy Habits

The question I'm asked most frequently as a health coach and yoga teacher is, “Can you give me some ideas and tips on how to be healthier?” You might...

Sasha Nelson
May 5 2013
Routines

5 Essential Yoga Poses To Help Winter Athletes Recover

In an ideal world, we would be able to click our fingers and be transported to the snowy mountains whenever we wished so that we could maintain the...

Alice Blunden
January 20 2016
Healthy Weight

7 Things You Need To Know Today (January 12)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including the latest awesome thing Sports Illustrated is doing, how Google maps affects your sense of...

Allison Daniels
January 12 2017
Recovery

Working On Strengthening Your Alignment? Here Are 9 Rules To Live By

Don't let all that sitting stop you from living a happy, pain-free life.

Lily Russo
November 4 2017

Energizing Pre-Yoga Breakfast Smoothie

Not only is this smoothie beautiful, it's also full of nutritional goodness, giving you all you need for your yoga practice:

Alexa Nehter
February 25 2015
Mental Health

Is Kate Spade's Death Part Of A Larger Mental Health Crisis?

The designer took her life at age 55 this Tuesday.

Liz Moody
June 5 2018
Wellness Trends
Food Trends

How The Holidays Are Ruining Yoga

Every year, the holidays piss me off.

Jamie Silverstein
December 15 2014
Personal Growth
Sex

3 Actually Tangible Ways To Practice Mindfulness During Sex

Mindfulness doesn't have to be hard. In fact, it can be very sexy.

Andrea Glik, LMSW
September 8 2019
Recovery

Are The Benefits Of Ice Baths Real? It Depends On What You Need

New research has found ice baths might actually hinder muscle growth long term, even if they do help with short-term recovery.

Sarah Regan
December 3 2019
Routines

What I Didn't Tell My Young Student About My Dream Life

Last week, a young, new student asked me out to lunch. We met at my favorite local restaurant, which happened to be her favorite as well. She just...

Rebecca Butler
April 7 2013
How To Connect For More Mindful Dating (Even Online!)

Yes, you can be mindful and date online.

mindbodygreen
December 14 2017
Routines

6 Tricks To Practice (And Hold!) A Lotus Handstand (Infographic)

Liz Arch gives us a few useful tips to practicing Handstand with legs in Lotus, with some key adjustments to help maintain your balance.

Liz Arch
July 26 2015

Saturday Morning Session Two

2 Truths, 1 Liewith Charlie Knoles and Light WatkinsHow To Harness The Power Of Flow To Make Better Decisions & Enhance PerformanceJamie Wheal and...

mindbodygreen
May 30 2015