3 Easy & Affordable Paleo Breakfasts To Start Your Day Off Right

These Instant Pot recipes are nutritious and quick to make!

#Paleo #breakfast
Caroline Muggia
March 13 2019
Can Trauma Really Be Physically 'Stored' In The Body? Here's What The Experts Say

Here's what researchers, psychiatrists, and healers say.

#anxiety #stress
Stephanie Eckelkamp
October 9 2019
Sophrology 101: Learn All About France's Best-Kept Secret For Reducing Stress

You heard it here first: This is the latest mind-body practice that can help manage your stress.

#breath #anxiety
Emma Loewe
October 8 2018
This Pre-Run Ritual Will Transform Your Workout & Keep You Injury-Free

Would you rather take 5 minutes to warm-up or spend weeks nursing an injury?

#empowerment #running #flexibility
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
March 12 2019
How To Balance A Fiery Personality, According To Ayurveda

Here's everything you need to know about this fiery dosha.

#stress #Ayurveda
Jessica Timmons
September 7
How To Be An Authentic Yoga Teacher (And Avoid The "Yoga Voice")

The difference between being a good instructor and a great teacher is authenticity. Instructors pass on skill; teachers share and inspire knowledge....

#mind body connection #personal growth #yoga
Daniel Scott
April 17 2014
7 Benefits I Never Expected When I Went On A Raw Foods Diet

It really meant overhauling everything I ate and the entire way I lived.

#meditation #Raw Food #cleanse #vegan #healthy foods
Simone Samuels
July 23 2014
Doing This Could Help You Grow New Brain Cells As An Adult

How to support brain cells as an adult, including eating a diet low in saturated fat and high in polyphenols.

#brain
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
February 28 2019
A Question To Help You Assess Your Relationship With Alcohol

Although I wasn't physically addicted, I believed that alcohol was vital to enjoying myself at social occasions and to relaxing at the end of a long...

#alcohol #addiction #personal growth #health #wine
Annie Grace
February 8 2016
Why COVID Is A Mental Health Trigger, Whether You've Had Previous Issues Or Not

The mental toll the pandemic is taking will affect everyone, one way or another.

#COVID-19 #anxiety #depression
Abby Moore
August 29
