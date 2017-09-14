6468 results for
Rising With The Sun Is A Super Healthy Practice. Here's How To Actually Do It
A sunrise hike at revitalize inspired me to finally become a morning person. Here's why and how I'm making it happen.
I Work 24/7. Here's How I Find Time To Exercise, Eat Right, & Have Fun
Health coach Nikki Sharp shares the four routines she relies on to stay grounded and get it all done—no matter how busy she gets.
Good News: You Can Cut The Health Risks Of Sitting By Doing This One Simple Swap
Any physical activity lowers health risk of sitting all day, new study finds.
A Detoxing Kundalini Yoga Routine That Will Leave You Feeling Radiant
Follow along as holistic lifestyle blogger Shiva Rose walks you through a morning Kundalini yoga routine guaranteed to leave you feeling refreshed and...
The Snacks That Keep Tove Lo’s Nutritionist Energized While Constantly Traveling The Globe
How do you stay energized while pursuing your passions?
3 Wellness Essentials This Integrative Medicine Doctor Can't Live Without
We're taking notes.
Doing This 2-Minute Workout Every Morning Completely Changed My Body
Plus, my energy levels soared.
Intermittent Fasting, Natural Beauty & Hormone Balancing: A Day In The Life Of A Holistic Fitness Trainer
She's the lean, green queen!
Sick Of Water? These Are The Most Hydrating Foods On The Planet
Why it's important to eat hydrating foods—plus, the foods with the highest water content, including strawberries, cucumbers, and leafy greens.
This Natural Skin Care Expert's Morning Routine Is All About Self-Care — And It's Totally Doable
Her mission: to make self-care easy.
How Yoga Can Help You Create Intimacy In Your Relationship
Whether you're pregnant or not, this is extremely relaxing.
I Start My Day With These Quick Metabolism-Boosting Practices & I Feel Better Than Ever
How to start your day to boost your metabolism, including grounding, intermittent fasting, and sunlight in the morning.
5 Wellness Editors Try Walmart's New Clean Skin Care Line — Yes, Clean
It's all $10 or less!
Is Snacking Really Bad For Your Hormones?
Shut that ice cream drawer once and for all.
I Used Essential Oils 13 Different Ways At Home & These Were By Far The Best
I'm already adding them to my routine.
The One Morning Drink You Need To Power Through Your Entire Day
Take a cue from ultra-athlete Rich Roll.
The Morning Smoothie A Nutritionist Whips Up During Stressful Times
Sip up, calm down.
Replace Your Morning Coffee With This
Say goodbye to your coffee addiction
Why Your Sleep Hygiene Matters & How I Revamped My Bedroom To Improve It
Learn how to saucha in the morning and the evening.