Nature

Rising With The Sun Is A Super Healthy Practice. Here's How To Actually Do It

A sunrise hike at revitalize inspired me to finally become a morning person. Here's why and how I'm making it happen.

#sleep #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
September 14 2017
I Work 24/7. Here's How I Find Time To Exercise, Eat Right, & Have Fun

Health coach Nikki Sharp shares the four routines she relies on to stay grounded and get it all done—no matter how busy she gets.

#workout #fitness #wellness #athleisure #yoga
Nikki Sharp
March 7 2017
Motivation

Good News: You Can Cut The Health Risks Of Sitting By Doing This One Simple Swap

Any physical activity lowers health risk of sitting all day, new study finds.

#news #study #work #health #longevity
Elizabeth Gerson
January 14 2019

A Detoxing Kundalini Yoga Routine That Will Leave You Feeling Radiant

Follow along as holistic lifestyle blogger Shiva Rose walks you through a morning Kundalini yoga routine guaranteed to leave you feeling refreshed and...

#kundalini #yoga
Shiva Rose
June 4 2016
Beauty
Routines
Beauty
Integrative Health

Sick Of Water? These Are The Most Hydrating Foods On The Planet

Why it's important to eat hydrating foods—plus, the foods with the highest water content, including strawberries, cucumbers, and leafy greens.

#coffee #vegan
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 14 2019
How Yoga Can Help You Create Intimacy In Your Relationship

Whether you're pregnant or not, this is extremely relaxing.

#relationships #pregnancy and yoga #pregnancy #yoga
Tara Stiles
December 9 2016
Healthy Weight

I Start My Day With These Quick Metabolism-Boosting Practices & I Feel Better Than Ever

How to start your day to boost your metabolism, including grounding, intermittent fasting, and sunlight in the morning.

#sleep #intermittent fasting #metabolism #My Why
Amy Shah, M.D.
January 4 2019
Beauty
Healthy Weight

Is Snacking Really Bad For Your Hormones?

Shut that ice cream drawer once and for all.

#news #stress #hormones #snacks
Emma Loewe
January 31 2018
Sex
Home
Functional Food

Replace Your Morning Coffee With This

Say goodbye to your coffee addiction

#tea #caffeine #coffee #video #food
Dawna Stone
April 20 2016
Why Your Sleep Hygiene Matters & How I Revamped My Bedroom To Improve It

Learn how to saucha in the morning and the evening.

#sleep #partner #organic
Zoe Welch
May 20 2019