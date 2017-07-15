4563 results for

Motivation

I'm An Ex-Bodybuilder: Here's Why I Think Food Is More Important Than Exercise

"I’ve found that good nutrition is actually the key driver behind achieving any desired body type—no matter how much physical training you do."

Carlo Filippone
July 15 2017
Off-the-Grid

I've Lived In A Van With My Family For The Past 6 Years. Here's What My Life Is Like

Downsizing is more a shift in attitude that affords you the resources to live your passion

Stevie Trujillo
November 18 2015
Personal Growth

Yes, It's Already August: The Psychology Of Why Time Has Felt So Wonky Lately

Whenever your routine is turned on its head, it's going to change the way you perceive time.

Sarah Regan
August 7
Beauty

Find Your Shade Match, Here: A Clean Foundation Just Launched With 43 Shades

You shouldn't have to sacrifice your perfect shade match for clean, safe ingredients.

Jamie Schneider
August 7
Meditation

31 Ways To Be Mindful Every Day In March

When we struggle to stick to our regular routines, it's time to switch things up. So try something new this March — or, try many old things in a new...

Alexis L. Richardson
March 1 2014
Beauty

Should You Buy A Blue Light Protecting Face Mist? Try This Instead

Given our new normal, one area that's gained a lot of attention is screen time.

Alexandra Engler
May 5
Beauty

Dry, Cracked Lips Are Annoying — This Collagen Powder Can Help

Cracked, dry lips are not only annoying but can be downright painful.

Alexandra Engler
August 4
Mental Health

The Not-So-Obvious Sign You May Be Facing Burnout, From A Reiki Master

Mental burnout is a gradual process and can be self-induced. This simple tip will help you become more present in and accomplished with your daily...

Elizabeth Della Rocca
August 4
Beauty

It's Shorts Weather: This Supplement Gives You Smooth Skin All Over

Taking collagen can do so much more than support a glowy face.

Jamie Schneider
August 3
Beauty

We Found It: A Major Underlying Cause Of Your Blackheads & Breakouts

If you want to turn acne-prone skin around, the key might be finding what we call "noncomedogenic" ingredients and products. 

Alexandra Engler
April 30
Functional Food

What I Eat In A Typical Day: A Raw Foodie Explains

Eating a raw food diet can be filled with flavor, variety, and abundance.

Erin Volentine
October 28 2015
Integrative Health

5 Best Nutrients & Practices For Immunity, From A Longevity Expert

With a COVID-19 lens, here's what you should be doing for immunity.

Jason Wachob
April 27
Parenting

I Thought I'd Never Get Pregnant Until I Tried This

Didn't see that one coming.

Tara Stiles
December 5 2016