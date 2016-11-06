8597 results for

Alluring Aphrodisiac Rituals To Awaken Your Inner Goddess

If you're looking for an aphrodisiac, ignore your boudoir and instead peek inside your beauty cabinet.

#aromatherapy #mind body connection #sex
Fern Olivia
November 6 2016

5 Tips To Increase Pleasure During Sex

As a sex therapist, one of the questions I hear most frequently is, “how can I stay more present during sex?”

#love #relationships #awareness #sex #body
Vanessa Marin, M.S.
March 24 2014

3 Springtime Vinaigrettes To Hug Your Greens

There's nothing quite like a beautifully emulsified vinaigrette to gently hug your greens … just enough to enhance their natural goodness and leave...

#salads #healthy recipes #olive oil #healthy foods
Silvia Bianco
March 24 2014
Love

5 Snacks To Always Keep In Your House

Snacks are a major weakness for many folks, so let me help you out! Here are a few staples you should always have on hand:

#wellness #snacks #food
Erin Motz
April 21 2013
Routines

Why I Teach Yoga To Kids With Cancer

The program was created in response to families' requests for integrative therapies that could involve patients and their loved ones in a more...

#Yoga for Kids #healing #yoga #cancer
Amie Koronczok
February 20 2015

Why You Should Stop Listening To Your Rational Mind & Follow Your Heart

Your heart doesn't want you to play it safe. It doesn't approach life with rational logic. Your heart wants to move boldly into the unknown. It wants...

#love #gratitude #personal growth #body image #intuition
Allison Dryja
February 19 2015
Recipes

Raw Chocolate Halloween Recipe "Rest in Peas"

Like increases like, while opposites balance.

#Ayurveda #holidays #Raw Food #raw #chocolate
Ashley Dentino
October 22 2012
Food Trends

The Surprising Ways Grains Are Destroying Your Brain

Why are we desperately losing the battle when it comes to Alzheimer’s disease?

#gluten #healing #personal growth #food
David Perlmutter, M.D.
August 28 2013
Personal Growth

How To (Finally!) Stop Worrying All The Time

I let myself be so pre-occupied that I couldn't stop to smell the roses, notice local construction sites, or remember where I had placed my keys the...

#happiness #mindfulness #mind body connection #wellness #mindfulness meditation
Dr. Natalie Bozinovski
February 16 2015

Super Green Smoothie to Boost Immunity

Boost your immunity and feel vibrant instantly with this delicious drink!

#smoothie #immunity #superfoods #vegan recipes
Bethanne Wanamaker
November 14 2012
Healthy Weight
Love
Integrative Health

Sneezes, Be Gone: 6 Essential Oils To Ease Allergy Symptoms

Certain essential oils can help reduce uncomfortable symptoms

#allergies #essential oils
Sarah Regan
April 4 2013
Beauty

How To Switch To Natural Cosmetics In 6 Easy Steps

Clean beauty is in your future

#toxic #beauty #skin
Phoebe Lapine
February 11 2015
Personal Growth

Dynamic Pigeon Flow In 10 Easy Steps (Video)

Hip opening can be challenging, but it's worth the try. When we open our hips, we create an easy flow of circulation between our upper and lower...

#yoga poses video #yoga poses #yoga #video
Gigi Yogini
August 23 2013

4 Everyday Tips For Optimal Heart Health

Little changes in the way we live each day can make big differences in the long run, and heart health is no exception. While you probably know the...

#stress #gratitude #heart disease #relaxation
Dr. Mimi Guarneri
February 10 2015
Mental Health

The 5 Best Ways To Prevent Depression Naturally

Believe it or not, the best antidepressants on Earth don’t come from a pill bottle. From getting more sleep to taking up a hobby, making these simple...

#depression
Josh Gitalis
March 12 2014

10 Reasons To Take A Random Day Off Work

For many years I have taken sporadic days off work — perhaps one every 2-3 months or so — and it really baffles me why people don’t do it more.

#happiness #work #relaxation #wellness
Susie Moore
March 10 2014