8370 results for

How To Stay Open-Hearted In A World With So Much Suffering

Because you're reading this article on MindBodyGreen, I already know something about you. You are on some stage of the journey to being a more...

#meditation #mindfulness #peace #personal growth #yoga
Charlie Knoles
August 14 2014
Personal Growth

Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pie Pudding

What's one of the best things about fall, other than the crisp air, vibrant foliage and apple picking? Pumpkins!

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Julia Baldassano
October 20 2013

Boost Your Mood With The Negative Ions Hidden In All Your Daily Routines

You're already getting negative ion therapy—here's how to maximize it.

#healing #mental health #wellness
Stephanie Dorais
January 23 2017

The Trendy Shortcut To Whole-Body Healing

Once the realm of dangling watches and madcap mind-control schemes, hypnosis is back in the mainstream — and it's hipper than ever.

#anxiety #self-awareness #editor's pick #mbg features #self-care
Victoria Cairo
September 1 2016
Personal Growth

In Defense Of Tears: The Science & Spirituality Behind A Good Cry

Having a big ol' mascara-running, gulping-like-a-fish ugly cry is actually really good for you.

#happiness #hormones #personal growth #spirituality
Jude Temple, R.N.
January 22 2017
Recipes

Wakame, Kale & Avocado Salad With Orange Dressing

What an amazing, easy-to-make, vibrant salad!

#avocado #salads #seaweed #vegetarian #kale
Nicola Reilly
August 27 2014

Feeling Gloomy? Here's A Yoga Sequence To Cheer You Up

Get ready to feel calm and vibrant.

#yoga #yoga sequence
Tara Lee
January 20 2017
Recipes

Warm Shredded Brussel Sprout Salad With Cranberries And Pecorino Cheese

Even brussels sprout skeptics will love this one ... just don’t tell them what it is.

#wellness #vegetarian #food
Kathryn Budig
December 28 2012

Goat Cheese & Rosemary Paleo Muffins

Oh my gosh — fresh rosemary and goat cheese Paleo muffins! This is real.

#Paleo #gluten-free recipe #vegetarian #healthy foods
Loveday Why
August 26 2014
Personal Growth
Travel
Spirituality
PAID CONTENT FOR Evolution Fresh

The Smoothie That Keeps A Nonstop Fitness Instructor Going

How NYC-based fitness instructor and stretching expert Alicia Archer takes care of her mind and body with a nonstop lifestyle.

#happiness #new york city #fitness #wellness #juice
Alicia Archer
January 17 2017
Healthy Weight
Love
Spirituality

PSA: Tonight's New Moon Is A 'Personal New Year' For This One Sign

Plus, other astrological happenings this month.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
April 5 2019