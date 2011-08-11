5699 results for

10 Scary-Looking Foods That Are Actually Great For You

Are you spooked out by some of the so-called “health” foods out there?

#slideshows #digestion #healthy foods #superfoods #food
Rebecca Leffler
October 23 2013
How To Choose The Right Meditation Technique For You

There has been a significant increase in the popularity of meditation in recent years, with a plethora of options for every individual to explore. But...

#awareness #meditation #mind body connection #personal growth #spirituality
Will Williams
October 6 2014

What I Tell My Patients Who Want To Fight Chronic Inflammation

Dr. Frank Lipman shares his preventive prescription for taming inflammation.

#inflammation #wellness #health #healthy foods
Frank Lipman, M.D.
May 9 2016

10-Minute Yoga Sequence For Relaxation

There’s nothing better, really, after a long, long day than a little ten minute yoga sequence in which we can breathe, unwind (literally), and...

#yoga poses sequence #slideshows #savasana #yoga
Amy Jirsa
October 17 2013
Quick Pumpkin Flax Bread Recipe

This recipe is simple, quick and completely vegan.

#vegan #pumpkin #vegan recipes
Gina Gibbons
January 8 2013

The Real Reason You Should Quit Sugar + How To Cut It Out Of Your Life For Good

You already know sugar is bad for you. But did you also know it's one of the most pro-inflammatory foods? Here's why you should cut it out of your...

#cravings #inflammation #health #sugar
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
May 2 2016

Should Every Runner Try "Streaking"?

Is jogging a mile or more every single day smart—or dangerous?

#running #running tips #fitness #health
Joanna Zeiger, M.S., PhD
April 29 2016
Mental Health

5 Ways To Outshine Depression

People of all ages and any socioeconomic status can be affected by depression, and there is a variety of help available to assist those in need of...

#alcohol #personal growth #depression
Cindy Saleeby Goulding, M.S., LPC
December 26 2012
Jackfruit: What It Is + Why You're Going To Want To Eat It All Summer

It may look tough and menacing on the outside, but on the inside, it's soft and sweet.

#healthy foods #food
Emi Boscamp
April 25 2016
Sex
Mental Health

The Better Sleep Remedy You Can Drink Tonight

As a clinical herbalist, I find insomnia to be incredibly responsive to herbs. But it's also important to address the underlying cause. Here are both...

#Herbs #sleep #tea #relaxation #sleeping
Maria Noël Groves
April 20 2016
Motivation

How To Turn Your Run Into A Mindful Meditation

What if there was a way to tame the mind, while simultaneously training your body?

#running #stress #happiness #running tips #fitness
Michael Sandler
September 19 2014
Personal Growth

10 New Year's Resolutions For The Soul

In order for the outward manifestations to materialize in our life, our inner being needs some priming.

#holidays #personal growth #goal setting #intention
Jeanette Sandor
December 30 2012
Love

11 Things All Women Should Know About Real Relationships

What one woman has learned and wants others to know about love.

#love #relationships #happiness #vulnerability #fear
Corinne Dobbas
September 17 2014
Spirituality

How To Transform Grief Into Gratitude

The date September 12th, 2013 will be indelibly imprinted on my family's emotional scrapbook. It was the day we were awakened at 6am by our cat poking...

#healing #gratitude #personal growth
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
October 4 2013
Travel

Solo Travel: Everyone Recommends It, But What Do You Really Need To Know?

Everything from what apps to download to what to do IRL.

#Healthy Travel
Alexandra Engler
September 12 2019