Personal Growth
Integrative Health

What Is Colostrum? A New Mom's Comprehensive Guide

It's even more amazing than you thought.

#pregnancy #motherhood
Jamie Morea
March 28 2018
Recipes
Love

The Science Behind Why We Find Certain People Attractive

Can you control who you're attracted to?

#dating
Dina Cheney
November 30 2019
Beauty

How Being An Amputee Taught Me To Love Myself

When I was 17 years-old I was diagnosed with synovial cell sarcoma, a rare form of untreatable cancer. The only way to stop the cells from spreading...

#healing #wellness #personal growth #yoga #healthy foods
Gloria Chacon
February 4 2014

Immune-Boosting Pho Recipe

Whether you tend to approach cold and flu season by crossing your fingers and hoping for the best, or by stocking your cupboards with an arsenal of...

#healing #vegetarian #immunity #healthy foods #food
Melanie St. Ours
January 10 2014
Travel

11 Healthy Eating Secrets From Thailand

"The magic found in Thailand was in the healthy food and culture."

#functional nutrition #digestion
Talia Pollock
March 1 2017
Integrative Health

6 Tips An Immunologist Wants You To Know This Cold & Flu Season

Six tips to avoid getting sick (or at least to feel better fast).

#immunity
Heather Moday, M.D.
November 22 2019
Routines

3 Mistakes I Made While Trying Be A True Yogi

What works for other yogis didn't work for me.

#yogis #yoga #health
Daniela Simina
March 18 2016
Routines

A Simple Yoga Sequence To Open Up Your Hips

These stretches will help open up your tight hips.

#yoga poses sequence #slideshows #wellness #yoga
Julie Wilcox, M.S.
January 7 2014
Meditation

Sounds Baths + Their Rise in Popularity: What You Need To Know

​Sound baths are a great way to get "in tune" with yourself.

#holistic healing #healing #meditation
Nate Martinez
March 16 2016
Functional Food

The Small Food Changes That Have The Power To Make A Huge Impact

After the surgery, I knew things had to change.

#gut health #vegan
Andy Levitt
March 10 2018

A Simple Stretch You Can Do Anytime, Anywhere (Video)

We know that food is our medicine. But movement is also our medicine. We have tremendous power to create health and cure disease through how we move...

#flexibility #breathing #happiness #personal growth #yoga
Michael Taylor
June 22 2014
Home

Essential Oil Diffusion: All The Smell-Good Tips You Need To Know

And why you may not want to diffuse your expensive oils.

#essential oils
Leigh Winters, M.A., M.S.
March 8 2018
Home
Spirituality

How To Open Your Chakras With Essential Oils

Essential oils are a great way to open and heal chakras when they're stuck.

#healing #kundalini #mind body connection #wellness #essential oils
Shiva Rose
March 10 2016
Integrative Health
Healthy Weight

Can Intuitive Eating Really Help You Lose Weight?

If you don't tune into your body, maintaining your weight will always be a struggle.

#empowerment
Kate Martino, M.S., PA-C
February 27 2018