5 Food Combos To Get More Nutrition Out Of Every Meal

Up your nutrient absorption with these simple pairings.

Leah Vanderveldt
May 20 2016
The Healthy Hair Care Step Most Of Us Aren't Doing

Rethink the way you wash your hair.

mindbodygreen
June 26 2019
Women's Health

5 Simple Tension-Taming Stretches To Open Your Shoulders & Neck

If you spend any time staring at a smart phone, tablet, computer or craning your neck to see over the steering wheel, chances are tension has been...

Jill Miller, C-IAYT, ERYT
December 19 2014
8 Morning Rituals To Have A Great Day, Every Day

Having a go-to morning routine will transform you into an action-orientated individual who is driven, dedicated, passionate, and energized for the...

Dan Harrison
October 7 2015
Tired Of The Same Yoga Poses? Here's How To Spice Up Your Practice

For those days when getting on your mat feels like a chore.

Ava Johanna
June 19 2019
The Secret To Saving A Ton Of Money & Making Healthy Dinners In Minutes

Everything you need to know about the kitchen appliance taking the internet by storm.

Liz Moody
March 28 2019
The Surprising Reasons You Get Puffy Eyes & Dark Circles (And 5 Quick Fixes)

One of the most common questions I get asked by many patients is what they can do about the dark, puffy circles and bags under their eyes. Women spend...

Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
September 29 2015
Sweet Treat: Spiced Almond Squares (Vegan + Gluten-Free)

These spiced almond squares were inspired by a Lebanese dessert called sfouf, which is mainly made of semolina, wheat flour, sugar, vegetable oil, and...

Rima Bazzi
October 15 2015
I Switched Over To The Diva Cup ... And It Changed My Life

I’ve birthed two children, conquered my lofty professional goals and married the man of my dreams. Why should I be afraid to try a menstrual cup?

Kristen Burris
July 30 2015
Gluten-Free Triple Chocolate Brownies

Triple deliciousness from cocoa, chocolate chips, and unsweetened chocolate.

Dawna Stone
February 26 2015