3 Ways To Get The Most Out Of Your Workout
Whether you sweat it out on the yoga mat or literally climb mountains, working toward your peak performance will empower you to reach new heights in...
What This Top Chef Eats—And Avoids—To Get A Great Night's Sleep
For this chef, restaurant owner, cookbook author, and avid cyclist, setting up for a great sleep is a two-step process.
I Tried The Wim Hof Method For 3 Months — This Is What Happened
Here's how I channeled my inner Iceman.
7 Easy Tips To Help You FINALLY Start A Mindfulness Practice
Tips to start and maintain a daily meditation practice.
I Tried Amazon's Top-Rated Vitamin C Serum. Here's What Happened
Does it really deliver smooth, bright skin on a budget?
The Nighttime Routine Of A Mom Who Gets 8 Hours Of Sleep Per Night
Here's how this health coach and mom to a young toddler keeps sane and gets 8 hours of sleep—no matter what.
Want A Detox That Will Help Heal Your Gut & Make You Feel WAY Better? We've Got Your Back
Introducing mindbodygreen's New Year's reset.
The Average US Household Wastes 31% Of Its Food. This Is How We Can Do Better
And it's more than just food that gets wasted.
This Weekend's New Moon Is The Most Spiritual Of The Year
Here are 7 ways to use this lunar lift to welcome divine guidance.
6 Real People Share How They Navigate Period Sex
Sure, it's messy—but does it have to stop you?
7 Simple Practices That Will Help You Beat Everyday Anxiety
Just as your physical fitness and health depend on avoiding detrimental habits, there are destructive mental habits you need to avoid.
Eating This Nut Every Day Can Improve Gut & Heart Health, Study Finds
Add these to your trail mix.
Want To Delay Menopause? Study Says You Should Have More Sex
In case you needed an excuse.
How To Protect Your Energy From Draining Family Members During The Holidays
Breathe in, breathe out.
The Weird Hack That Will Eliminate Back, Jaw, And Neck Pain
How to change your posture and daily habits to reduce pain.
Week 1: How To Start A Powerful Quiet Time Practice — While Still Living Your Life
Read on for Faith Hunter's go-to tips for living well.
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Amy Schumer is asking her social media followers for advice.
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
New research has identified how both the sight and texture of food can be utilized as a way to promote healthy eating.
5 Scientific Reasons To Practice Mindfulness Meditation
Living our best life requires an investment in our health.
5 Things Everyone Gets Wrong About Using Ayurveda To Heal Digestion & More
It's actually way more approachable than you think.