Personal Growth

10 Ways to Become Your Most Badass Self

When you feel uninspired, sad, confused, tighten the S-Link and you will empower yourself.

#let go #breathing #happiness #gratitude #meditation
Stefani Beckerman
December 4 2012

10 Simple Ways To Relax Every Day

The pace of our culture is increasing at an astonishing rate. While this speed certainly has its benefits and conveniences for our outer lives, they...

#healing #happiness #gratitude #meditation #abundance
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
June 17 2014
Women's Health
Routines

27 Awesome Inversions From Rockstar Yogis

Here at MBG we love yoga and we love going upside down! We know how difficult it can be to invert, and how great it can feel when you finally get the...

#flexibility
mindbodygreen
March 14 2013
Recipes

Grain-Free, Dairy-Free Muesli Recipe

Welcome to our new "Breakfast with Jon" series.

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Jon Gabriel
August 18 2013
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

"Pluto retrograde can rouse dormant rivalries and throw off our intuition."

#astrology #love horoscope #spirituality
The AstroTwins
April 17 2017
Women's Health
Functional Food
Integrative Health

10 Foods That Prevent Dementia & Alzheimer's

Modifying your diet can help promote brain health.

#fats #functional nutrition
Hayley Hobson
February 5 2013

A DIY Facial Massage For Radiant, Glowing Skin

Many of us are programmed to believe we need to keep our fingers and hands away from our face to maintain clear skin. We take our makeup off with...

#beauty #skin #massage
Leah Klasovsky
July 14 2015
Personal Growth
Personal Growth

5 Ways to Let Go of the Stories You Tell Yourself

How many times a day do we make up stories in our heads, either about ourselves or the people around us or the world we live in?

#visualization #mindfulness #mind body connection #personal growth #yoga
Jennifer Pastiloff
August 6 2012
Spirituality

The Complete Zodiac Guide To 2016. What's In The Stars For You?

Wondering what's in store for your 2016? Here's your full-on guide to the upcoming year, thanks to our zodiac gurus, The AstroTwins.

#astrology #spirituality
The AstroTwins
January 2 2016
Mental Health

Want To Start A Health Revolution? Begin In Your Kitchen

People sometimes ask me how to take on the multi-trillion dollar food industry and send a message that we’re tired of the sugary, processed,...

#health #food
Mark Hyman, M.D.
July 13 2015
Personal Growth

What Should You Say To Someone Grieving A Loved One's Death?

After sweating through a hot yoga class, my friends and I went to the nearest juice bar for a smoothie. While waiting for our drinks, I started...

#death #happiness #personal growth #compassion #communication
Aimee DuFresne
July 29 2014
Integrative Health

Probiotics: The Complete Guide You've Been Waiting For

Your complete guide to probiotics, from a gut health doctor.

#gut health #digestion #microbiome #probiotics
Marvin Singh, M.D.
October 12 2018
Personal Growth
Parenting