Motivation

Why All Olympians Are Yogis

The Olympics appear to also be a physical practice. But above all, being an athlete in the Olympics means having a strong mind-body connection and a...

#pro athletes #yogis #yoga #inspiration #yoga philosophy
Jenniferlyn Chiemingo
August 1 2012

5 Ways To ACTUALLY Change Your Life This Year (No Resolutions Necessary)

There's a REASON resolutions don't work. Here's what it really takes to get what you want.

#renew you 2017 #goal #personal growth #goal setting
Dr. William A. Schiemann
January 16 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Emily Esfahani Smith, author of The Power of Meaning: Creating a Life That Matters

The Pursuit Of Happiness Doesn't Actually Make Us Happy. Try This Instead

The foundation for meaningful life—the principles upon which happiness is built—built on four pillars: belonging, purpose, storytelling, and...

#books #happiness #wellness #self-awareness #transformation
Emily Esfahani Smith
January 16 2017

7 Ways to Get the Most Out of Your Yoga Class

The best piece of advice I’ve ever gotten from a teacher is to transcend habit. Yoga is not habitual, and every time you step on your mat, there are...

#tea #caffeine #yoga poses #awareness #breathing
Samantha Negrin
October 11 2012
Personal Growth

5 Quick Ways To "Spring Clean" Your Finances & Feel Super-Accomplished

A finance expert shares her favorite organization and budgeting hacks.

#Spring Cleaning #Financial Wellness
Keri Danielski
March 30 2019
Functional Food

What No One Tells You About Getting Engaged

When the man of my dreams got down on one knee — ring in hand — and asked me to marry him, I didn’t expect to spend the next two days sobbing. But I...

#relationships #acceptance #happiness #feminism #personal growth
Christine Eubanks
August 8 2014

My Husband Was In The Hospital For 3 Years. Here's What I Learned

Hospitals can be scary places for both the patient and their loved ones. It’s unfamiliar territory; they’re like foreign countries, with their own...

#healing #disease #personal growth #communication
Monique L. Muñoz
August 8 2014
Spirituality

How You Can Break Bad Habits & Heal Yourself

I often ask my yogis, “Do you ever find yourself doing something that (a) your parents did and you swore you never would, or (b) you thought you were...

#mental illness #personal growth #yoga #fear #self-acceptance
Amber Shumake
May 20 2013
Recipes

The 10 Best Healthy Cookbooks To Buy This Spring

Recipes to nourish your body, mind, and spirit.

#gut health #lunch #dessert #inflammation #drinks
Liz Moody
March 27 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Maty's Healthy Products

Have A Cold? Here Are 5 Natural Ways To Feel Better Right Now

Say goodbye to suspicious OTC meds; these safe, natural ingredients are super effective against the common cold.

#healing #happiness #wellness #health #cold
mindbodygreen
January 11 2017
Beauty
Functional Food

7 Habits That Helped Me Lose 40 Pounds

It’s been over five years since I decided to take responsibility for my health and change my lifestyle. As a result, I’ve lost 40 pounds of fat and...

#how to lose weight #mind body connection #weight loss #weight loss success
Osha Key
September 12 2015
Spirituality

9 Ways To "Spring Clean" Your Energy

The season is a natural time for rebirth and new beginnings.

#music #forgiveness #Spring Cleaning #journaling
Tanya Carroll Richardson
March 24 2019

8 Limbs of Yoga: A Brief Overview

It's no secret that yoga has exploded here in the West. Where I live in Santa Monica there are more yoga studios than Starbucks! Every day, all times...

#breathing #yoga sutras #mindfulness #yogis #yoga
Travis Eliot
October 8 2012