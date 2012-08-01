9186 results for
Why All Olympians Are Yogis
The Olympics appear to also be a physical practice. But above all, being an athlete in the Olympics means having a strong mind-body connection and a...
5 Ways To ACTUALLY Change Your Life This Year (No Resolutions Necessary)
There's a REASON resolutions don't work. Here's what it really takes to get what you want.
The Pursuit Of Happiness Doesn't Actually Make Us Happy. Try This Instead
The foundation for meaningful life—the principles upon which happiness is built—built on four pillars: belonging, purpose, storytelling, and...
7 Ways to Get the Most Out of Your Yoga Class
The best piece of advice I’ve ever gotten from a teacher is to transcend habit. Yoga is not habitual, and every time you step on your mat, there are...
5 Quick Ways To "Spring Clean" Your Finances & Feel Super-Accomplished
A finance expert shares her favorite organization and budgeting hacks.
6 Elixirs To Eliminate Brain Fog (And The Rest Of Your Thyroid Symptoms)
How to feel better, one sip at a time.
What No One Tells You About Getting Engaged
When the man of my dreams got down on one knee — ring in hand — and asked me to marry him, I didn’t expect to spend the next two days sobbing. But I...
My Husband Was In The Hospital For 3 Years. Here's What I Learned
Hospitals can be scary places for both the patient and their loved ones. It’s unfamiliar territory; they’re like foreign countries, with their own...
How To Tap Into The Energy Of Tonight's Once-In-A-Century Supermoon
The last one happened in 1866.
How You Can Break Bad Habits & Heal Yourself
I often ask my yogis, “Do you ever find yourself doing something that (a) your parents did and you swore you never would, or (b) you thought you were...
11 Things To Let Go Of If You Want To Fill Your Year With Joy
Stop trying to change people.
Be Instantly Happier At Home: A Psychologist Tells Us How
Don't let your home hinder your happiness.
The 10 Best Healthy Cookbooks To Buy This Spring
Recipes to nourish your body, mind, and spirit.
Have A Cold? Here Are 5 Natural Ways To Feel Better Right Now
Say goodbye to suspicious OTC meds; these safe, natural ingredients are super effective against the common cold.
6 Things I Learned By Doing The 10-Step K-Beauty Regimen For 2 Weeks
For one, it worked.
The No. 1 Body Part You're Neglecting That's Making You Age Faster
Don't forget your décolletage!
What A Nutritionist Eats To Help Control Her Hashimoto's
It's all about inflammation-reducing foods.
7 Habits That Helped Me Lose 40 Pounds
It’s been over five years since I decided to take responsibility for my health and change my lifestyle. As a result, I’ve lost 40 pounds of fat and...
9 Ways To "Spring Clean" Your Energy
The season is a natural time for rebirth and new beginnings.
8 Limbs of Yoga: A Brief Overview
It's no secret that yoga has exploded here in the West. Where I live in Santa Monica there are more yoga studios than Starbucks! Every day, all times...