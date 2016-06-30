5819 results for

Sex

How To Have A Full-Body Orgasm: 8 Techniques To Try

The kind of orgasms that make your entire body pulse with pleasure.

#breath #orgasm #tantra
Kelly Gonsalves
June 30 2016
Integrative Health

My 3-Step Plan For IBS: How I Treated My Digestive Problems

After more than five years of dealing with this, I’ve learned some simple strategies that tend to work really well.

#constipation #digestion
Alexander Heyne
April 30 2015

5 Tips To Detoxify Your Skin Care Routine

The average American woman uses 12 skincare and beauty products before she leaves the house, every day. If you are using conventional products, this...

#beauty #personal growth #skin #detox
Robin Berzin, M.D.
December 13 2013

13 Common Ailments You Can Treat With Peppermint Oil

Peppermint (Mentha piperita), like lavender, is another incredibly versatile essential oil! Known as one of the oldest and most highly regarded herbs...

#tea #wellness #digestion #essential oils
Ashley Turner, M.A.
March 15 2013
Routines

If You Only Do 10 Yoga Poses, Do These

Just a few minutes with a couple of postures can be incredibly powerful.

#flexibility
Travis Eliot
December 12 2013
Sex

Yes, Men Can Have Multiple Orgasms. Here's Exactly How To Make It Happen

Learn all the ins and outs of the lingam massage and how to make it work for you or your partner.

#relationships #sex
Psalm Isadora
June 25 2016

Single, In Your 40s & Want To Have A Baby? Read This

Do you lie in bed late at night, dreaming of becoming a mother someday? Think life would be just perfect with a baby on the way?

#love #relationships #fertility #pregnancy #aging
Lisa Lane
December 10 2013

10 Must-Read Books for Yogis

While there are many powerful and well-circulated ‘yoga books’ that get used and reused for teacher trainings and programs, as well as self-knowledge,...

#product reviews #books #meditation #mindfulness #yoga teacher training
Derek Beres
June 8 2012

8 Feng Shui Ways To Let Go Of The Stuff That's Holding You Back

I love the idea of letting go of things, but… how, actually, do you “let go” of things?

#balance #joy #feng shui tips #creativity #energy
Dana Claudat
December 9 2013
Personal Growth

4 Steps To Let Go Of Past Fears That Are Cursing You In The Present

Here's how to let go of past fears that are cursing you in the present.

#love #relationships #forgiveness #personal growth #fear
Shelly Bullard, MFT
February 11 2013
Spirituality

3 Life Lessons I Learned When My Marriage Was In The Spotlight

I spent my third wedding anniversary dinner crying over my sushi. I was pretty sure we had failed and were doomed to be miserable for the rest of our...

#love #relationships #personal growth #communication #present
Kristen Finch
December 6 2013

The One Skill That Could Save Your Relationship

Several years ago I worked with a client I'll call "Vanessa" who described herself this way:

#relationships #personal growth #self-awareness #communication #self-acceptance
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
December 3 2013
Personal Growth

6 Tips For Getting Along With Your In-Laws

It's no surprise that the tagline for TLC's newest reality show Surviving the In-Laws acknowledges this less-glamorous part of the marriage...

#relationships #mindfulness #peace #personal growth #communication
Hayley Hobson
April 15 2015
Routines

5 Prenatal Yoga Moves Every Mama-To-Be Should Try

And next to walking, yoga is the next best thing for a mother-to-be.

#pregnancy and yoga #prenatal yoga #yogis #yoga
Hope Zvara
April 15 2015
Personal Growth
Spirituality

Your Guide To Auras: What They Are & What To Expect During A Reading

Intrigued by the mystical, colorful world of aura readings? We got you.

#self-awareness #spirituality
Allie Flinn
June 10 2016
Personal Growth
Motivation

Why We Should All Remain Yoga Beginners

BKS Iyengar, one of the great masters of yoga, says he is a student, a teacher, a philosopher and an artist, but above all he is a beginner.

#Ashtanga #yoga teacher training #yogis #Yoga Music Playlists #yoga
Heather Morton
June 1 2012
Personal Growth